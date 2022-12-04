News18 Evening Digest: HC Slams Bihar Cops Over Bulldozer Action & Other Top Stories

‘Tamasha Bana Diya, Kisi Ka Ghar Bulldozer Se Tod Denge’: HC Slams Bihar Cops Over Bulldozer Action | WATCH

The Patna High Court took a strong stand against bulldozing of a house in the Bihar capital and said the officials appeared to be “hand-in-gloves with the land mafia" and said illegal demolitions have become a “tamasha" (spectacle). READ MORE

Mumbai Horror: 3 Men Barge into Woman’s Home, Gang-rape Her, Film Act & Give Cigarette Burns on Private Parts

In a horrifying case from Mumbai, three men barged into a woman’s home and allegedly gang-raped her. The accused men lived in the same locality, filmed the whole incident and later threatened the woman they would circulate it if she approached the police. READ MORE

‘If Clothes Get Torn or Sleeves are Up…’: Iran Morality Police Abolished Amid Protests | All About the Force

After more than two months of protests that were sparked by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country’s strict female dress code, Iran has decided to disband its morality police, according to reports published by the country’s local media on Sunday, AFP said. READ MORE

‘Comparing Me to a Kid’ Reacts Neetu Kapoor After Diet Sabya Compares Her with Disha Patani

Neetu Kapoor appeared to be in splits after her style statement was compared with Disha Patani. The comparison was done by the popular fashion-dedicated Instagram account Diet Sabya as part of their year-end fashion round-up. In the pictures, shared on their Instagram Stories, the account asked followers to pick between Neetu and Disha. READ MORE

FIFA Releases Official Statement on Japan’s Controversial Goal Against Spain

In a shocking upset from FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan defeated Spain 2-1 in their Group E match of the FIFA World Cup, to storm into the Round of 16 stage as the table-toppers. READ MORE

Elon Musk Loves ‘Twitter Files’ But Child Abuse Content ‘Still on Site.’ Can He Moderate Content Better?

Free speech, political leanings and Elon Musk. Twitter has been making much news since its new boss took over. The latest? Musk endorsing the ‘The Twitter Files’; an account of independent author and journalist Matt Taibbi, who published a series of tweets outlining the thinking behind the decision to censor the news concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop. READ MORE

