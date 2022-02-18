News18 Evening Digest: Hijab Not Essential Practice of Islam, Says Karnataka Govt to HC; Sunny Leone Falls Victim to Identity Theft and Other Stories

>2 IEDs in Delhi in 5 Weeks: No Breakthrough, Cops Probe Link to Recoveries in Punjab, UP, J&K​

In the past few weeks, the National capital has seen two major recoveries of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) – at Seemapuri on February 16 and flower market in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on January 14 – which, according to the police, were transported to Delhi for blasts. >READ MORE

>Hijab Not Essential Practice of Islam, It Must Pass Test of Constitutional Morality: Karnataka Govt to HC

The hijab controversy was heard in the Karnataka High Court on Friday again during which the state government contended that the hijab isn’t an essential religious practice of Islam and preventing its use won’t violate Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom. >READ MORE

>Exclusive | BJP Doesn’t Buy MLAs, They Come to Us: Manipur CM to News18 on Campaign Trail

The polls are approaching in Manipur and chief minister N Biren Singh is doing five to six public meetings a day all over the state. An early riser, the CM starts his journey by 8am after a little breakfast. News18 went along with him for a day on the campaign trail. On the way, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was speaking to his MLAs and was also monitoring which central representative was scheduled to come and how the campaign would proceed. >READ MORE

>Deepika Padukone Confirms She’s Working on Dad Prakash Padukone’s Biopic; Details Inside

Deepika Padukone’s father, ace badminton player Prakash Padukone’s story is being adapted into a film by his daughter. Superstar Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she is working on a film based on her father Prakash Padukone’s life and career. Last year, the actress produced and starred in 83, which recreated the Indian cricket team’s glorious World Cup win of 1983. The film featured Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.> READ MORE

>Bihar’s Sakibul Gani Becomes First Batter in History to Hit Triple-century on First-Class Debut

Sakibul Gani of Bihar has set a new world record in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022, India’s premier red-ball competition that resumed from Thursday after a hiatus of two years due to covid pandemic. Gani has become the first batter in the history of first-class cricket to hit a century on debut, achieving the feat in Bihar’s opening round match of Ranji Trophy against Mizoram in Kolkata. >READ MORE

>Sunny Leone Falls Victim to Identity Theft, Says Her PAN Card Used for Loan Fraud

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has revealed through her latest tweet that she fell prey to online fraud. Sunny Leone claimed that her PAN card was used to take a loan of Rs 2000 and that it affected her CIBIL score. The actor had shared the news on Twitter. In her now-deleted Tweet, Sunny wrote that “This happened to me. Insane. Some idiot used my PAN to take Rs 2000 loan," as reported by The Print. >READ MORE

