News18 Evening Digest: Himachal to Vote on Nov 12; Court Says No to Carbon Dating of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi Mosque Complex

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Hill State to Vote on Nov 12, Results on Dec 8, Announces EC

The stage is set for elections to Himachal Pradesh, with the Election Commission announcing that polls to the hill state will be held in a single phase on November 12 and votes will be counted on December 8. The tenure of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. The previous assembly elections were held in November 2017 in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, with Jai Ram Thakur becoming the chief minister. READ MORE

Gyanvapi Verdict: Varanasi Court Says No to Carbon Dating of ‘Shivling’ in Mosque

Advertisement

No carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’ to be allowed in the Gyanvapi Mosque premises, said the Varanasi District Court delivering a victory for the Muslim side in a much awaited order. The Court also rejected all demands made for a scientific probe of the structure in the mosque. The Court rejected the plea submitted by the Hindu side and said in its order that carbon dating of the structure ‘will not answer the questions of legalities involved in the suit.’ READ MORE

​’Cong Needs to Work a Lot, Tie-up with State Giants’: Shashi Tharoor’s Reply on Face Against PM Modi

ongress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Friday said only Congress can put up a good fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections. Tharoor, however, also acknowledged that the grand old party has to “work a lot" it is necessary to form a mahagathbandhan or go to each state and form an alliance with the regional parties. Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Tharoor said the Congress should stop leaders from leaving the party, adding that “it is very necessary." READ MORE

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Released? Here’s What Officials Say

Advertisement

Soon after the CBSE 10th, 12th board exams results in 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced that it will hold the board exams in February of 2022 and exams will start from February 15. Ever since the announcement, students, parents, and teachers are awaiting the final schedule. Recently, a datasheet was widely circulated on social media platforms claiming to be the date sheet for CBSE 2023 exams. In this notice too, exams began on February 15. READ MORE

Mohammed Shami Replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Advertisement

Ending the suspense over who will replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian men’s cricket squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, the BCCI on Friday confirmed that the seasoned Mohammed Shami will join the team in Brisbane as the 15th member.“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches," BCCI general secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Friday. READ MORE

High-Level Panel Likely To Meet Next Week On Steps To Ease Essential Commodity Prices

Advertisement

Even as the retail inflation in August stood at a five-year high of 7.41 per cent on high food inflation, the food ministry’s high-level panel will likely meet next week to determine further steps to ease prices of essential commodities. It could include listing further restrictions on exports, a drive against hoarding, and the release of buffer stock as possible interventions, according to an HT report, citing a person aware of the development. READ MORE

Doctor G Review: A Quintessential Ayushmann Khurrana Film, Told Through a Female Gaze This Time

Advertisement

Take a mould and add in not-so-gourmet ingredients, ranging from small towns and funny best friends to nagging mothers and interfering uncles and aunts, in generous quantities and sauté them. Pepper the mix with social commentaries, romance, humour and a language, which is a cultural reflection of its backdrop. Finally, garnish it with dollops of rib-tickling one-liners and good-old nostalgia that takes you back to your summer breaks when you lived in your home-town before you shifted to a metropolis to chase your dreams. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here