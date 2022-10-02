News18 Evening Digest: How Bapu Has Inspired Narendra Modi to Keep Marching On and Other Stories

Diary to Development Model: How Bapu Has Inspired Narendra Modi to Keep Marching On

PM Modi tweeted on Sunday, “Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji." READ MORE

5G Will Spread Digital Net Wide, In Line with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Vision: Ex-President’s Tech Advisor

After the launch, like many industry experts, Srijan Pal Singh, who was the advisor for Policy and Technology to India’s 11th President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, explained what to expect from this technology in the coming years. READ MORE

Samajwadi Party Patriarch Mulayam Singh’s Health Deteriorates, Shifted to ICU at Gurugram Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Sunday shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated. The 82-year-old leader is under treatment in the hospital since August 22. READ MORE

Congress Presidential Contest: Tharoor Lays Claim to ‘Change’, Kharge Makes ‘Consensus’ Pitch

About his rival, veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, the 66-year-old former diplomat was rather direct. “Kharge ji comes in the top three leaders of the party. Leaders like him can’t bring in change and will continue the existing system. I’ll bring in change as per the expectations of party workers," he was quoted as saying in Nagpur by ANI. READ MORE

‘Swachh’, Smart, Sustainable: Scoring A+ for 6th Time, Here’s the Success Story of India’s Topper⁠ — Indore

The smart city has time and again won awards and accolades for its sustainable development, urban planning, and cleanliness. Active involvement, smart planning and incentives from the municipal body, along with citizens who were receptive and actively involved, has led to Indore’s success as a clean and smart city setting an example for several others. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Soundarya Sharma: ‘Moving to Mumbai Was A Big Shocker For My Family’ | Exclusive

Soundarya Sharma is has taken everyone by surprise by being a part of Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who recently appeared in the web series Karm Yuddh alongside Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Khatter, Paoli Dam and Anjana Sukhani, is one of the contestants of the current season of the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. READ MORE

