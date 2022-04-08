News18 Evening Digest: How China Attempted to Hack Power Grid in Ladakh, North India and Other Top Stories

How China Attempted to Hack Power Grid in Ladakh, North India: News18 Accesses Intelligence Report

In a cyber-espionage attack on the Indian power sector, Chinese hackers, codenamed Threat Activity Group 38, recently targeted power distribution centres in Ladakh near the Indo-China border and at least seven load-dispatching centres in Northern India, according to the intelligence report on the hacking of the grid accessed by News18. READ MORE

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla: Covishield Booster At Rs 600 Plus Tax, Covovax on Cowin in 10-14 Days

The Serum Institute of India will sell Covishield doses to hospitals and centres at a discounted rate of below Rs 600 plus tax, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of SII, told CNBC-TV18, as the Central government on Friday announced that the precautionary dose of Covid-19 can now be administered to all those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose. READ MORE

‘A Very Powerful Bomb is Planted…’: 6 Bengaluru Schools Evacuated After Threat Emails, Probe On

“Avery powerful bomb has been planted in your school" – at least six reputable schools in Bengaluru received emails with this threat on Friday morning, following which they were evacuated and the bomb squad was called in. READ MORE

‘Supriya Sule Was Asking…’: Shashi Tharoor Reveals Lok Sabha Chat With NCP MP After Meme Fest

After a whole gamut of memes and internet jokes over his conversation with NCP’s Supriya Sule during Lok Sabha proceedings, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor finally responded on Thursday by saying the Baramati MP was only asking him a policy question. He said during their “brief exchange", he leaned over to hear Sule, who was speaking softly as National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was delivering an address then. READ MORE

Neetu Kapoor Spills The Beans on Ranbir-Alia Wedding, Says The Two Make a Great Pair | Exclusive

The most highly awaited Bollywood wedding is upon us as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly set to tie the knot in a few days from now. The festivities are expected to begin April 13 onwards and will go on for three to four days with the big day on April 17. It is also said that the RK bungalow in Chembur has been chosen as the venue for the wedding. READ MORE

IND vs ENG: Team India to Play 2 Warm-up Games Before England T20Is, ODIs in July

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team will play a couple of warm-up T20 games in the United Kingdom before squaring off against England in 3 T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals. The world no. 1 ranked T20 side will play the first tour game against Derbyshire, at the Incora County Ground, on July 1. Northampton’s County Ground will host the visitors for a second warm-up match on July 3. READ MORE

