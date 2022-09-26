News18 Evening Digest: How PFI Joined Forces with SIMI, ISIS, Zakir Naik for its ‘Reign of Anti-India Terror’ and Other Stories

How PFI Joined Forces with SIMI, ISIS, Zakir Naik for its ‘Reign of Anti-India Terror’ | Exclusive

Amid the national crackdown, CNN-News18 has accessed the criminal records of the Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, which show their nefarious activities with an intention to destabilise India. The records show the leaders have been actively conspiring with anti-India elements based in Pakistan and the Middle-East, among others. READ MORE

Rajasthan Congress Crisis LIVE: Ajay Maken Meets Sonia, Says Gehlot Loyalists Want Next CM from Their Camp

Following the crisis in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot, who was considered as the front-runner in Congress president poll race, is no longer in the race. Sources said party top leadership is not keen on him filing nomination. READ MORE

‘Bharat Jodo’ But ‘Party Todo’? From Punjab, Karnataka to Now Rajasthan, Congress Falls Like a Pack of Cards

The Rajasthan rumblings are not a new headache for the Congress. The Grand Old Party, bruised by a string of electoral defeats, is no stranger to internal politics weakening its foundations in states across the country. From Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana to now the desert state, the Congress is finding it extremely difficult to keep its flock together. The over-reliance on the Old Guard, unstoppable victory march of the BJP behemoth and younger leaders moving to greener pastures have further pushed the party into a state of flux from where recovery seems arduous. READ MORE

Government Bans 45 YouTube Videos From 10 Channels For Spreading Hate

The Indian government sprung into action on Monday to block 45 videos on YouTube from across 10 different YouTube channels. The Ministry confirmed the removal of the content was based on spreading disinformation related to the Agnipath scheme and sensitive from a national security point of view. READ MORE

Gunman Kills 13, Including 7 Children, at School In Russia’s Izhevsk, Shoots Self Dead

Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, the region’s capital, killed a guard and some of the children there. “There are victims among the children, there are wounded too," Brechalov said. READ MORE

Papon on Current Trend in Music Industry: ‘Views are Like Vegetables, Organic and Inorganic’ | Exclusive

Playback singer and music composer Papon recently dedicated his composition Kahani Koyi to veteran poet and lyricist Gulzar on the occasion of his 88th birthday. The lyrics of the soulful song have been penned by Gulzar. In his recent conversation with News18Showsha for his latest song, Papon revealed that the song was ready for the past 2 years and he was waiting for a big music brand to release it. However, none of the brands agreed to release the song. The 46-year-old singer also talked about the current trends in the music industry and organic and inorganic views. READ MORE

Is Xi Jinping Safe? Name of Chinese Prez Appears in Delegates’ List Ahead of CPC Meet

Chinese president Xi Jinping, whose rumours of disappearance drove social media into a frenzy, was named in the list of elected delegates for next month’s key Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday, according to Chinese news agency Big5 News. READ MORE

