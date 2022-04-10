News18 Evening Digest: How Tech Intel Helped Srinagar Cops Catch 2 LeT Militants Within 6 Days of CRPF Attack and Other Stories

How Tech Intel Helped Srinagar Cops Catch 2 LeT Militants Within 6 Days of CRPF Attack

Thanks to “core technical intelligence", the Srinagar police have gunned down two top Lashkar-e-Taiba militants – commander Adil Bhai and Mubashir Bhai, both Pakistan residents – wanted for the April 4 Maisuma attack in which a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and his senior injured. READ MORE

Jagan Cabinet 2.0 To Take Oath Tomorrow: 17 Ministers Likely from SC, ST, BC, Minorities. List Here | Exclusive

At least 17 of the 25 ministers in Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s new cabinet – formed to ensure caste and regional balance ahead of 2024 elections – will be from the SC, ST, BC and minority community, said sources. The earlier cabinet had 14 leaders from these communities. READ MORE

Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan Says ‘Beginning of Renewed Struggle for Independence’ In First Comments After Losing Trust Vote

After Imran Khan was ousted from office through a no-confidence vote held early Sunday morning, the premier said, “Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but today is the beginning of a renewed struggle for independence against an external conspiracy to change power. READ MORE

Infosys Narayana Murthy’s Daughter Richer than Queen? All About Akshata’s Tax Case in UK

With embattled British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty owning shares worth almost a billion dollars in Infosys, the Indian tech billionaire N R Narayana Murthy’s daughter is richer than Queen Elizabeth II. READ MORE

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Romantic Drama Goes On Floors; See Pics

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor fans are in for a treat, as the actors have been roped in by Sajid Nadiadwala for the upcoming love story titled ‘Bawaal’. The romantic drama will see the fresh pairing of the two Gen Z stars Varun and Janhvi sharing the screen space for the first time. The film that will be shot across 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries, including Paris, hit the floors on Sunday. After months of preparations, ‘Bawaal’ had its ‘mahurat’ today in Lucknow, where the first schedule of the film will be shot. READ MORE

Angry Karan Kundrra, Crying Shehnaaz Gill & Uneasy Rhea Chakraborty: Click-By-Click, How Paparazzi Came in Spotlight | EXPLAINED

Walking out of the Mumbai airport, have you ever heard coordinated voices shouting, “Ma’am/Sir ek photo, ek pose"? If you’re lucky enough to be loved by entire India, the pleas may be for you. But if you are one among the millions who arrive in Mumbai every day to pursue their ambition, your curious eyes may be trying to look for this ‘oh-so-popular’ person next to you. But then masking in post-Covid world has made it harder to guess. So, what next? The obvious answer – Instagram handles of Viral Bhayani, Yogen Shah and the likes. READ MORE

