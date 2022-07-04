News18 Evening Digest: How the Darkest Day in Shinde's Life Shaped His Brightest Day in Politics and Other Stories

‘When I Lost My Children…’ How the Darkest Day in Shinde’s Life Shaped His Brightest Day in Politics

For Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the trust vote was an emotional moment. With tears in his eyes, Shinde was delighted yet choked with grief. READ MORE

News18 Exclusive | In Islamabad Visit, Beijing’s Top Troubleshooter Lobbies for Chinese Military Presence in Pak

China has once again tried to push for the presence of its military in Pakistan, ostensibly to protect its nationals and projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), this time through top diplomat Yang Jiechi who recently wrapped up a visit to Islamabad. READ MORE

Shinde Seals Trust Vote, Several Congress, NCP MLAs Absent, Aaditya Thackeray Reaches in Nick of Time

For Maharashtra’s new chief minister Eknath Shinde, winning the trust vote may have been a breeze as he was confident of the numbers on his side, but the process was not short of drama as has been the case since the day the Uddhav Thakre-led government fell. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel to Become Cheaper in Maharashtra as CM Shinde Announces VAT Cut on Fuel

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the state government will reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state Cabinet, Shinde informed the Legislative House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test. READ MORE

New Labour Code: Unorganised Workers To Get Benefits Of Employees’ State Insurance Scheme

The four new labour codes — new wage code on wages, social security, industrial relations, and occupation safety, health and working conditions — are soon going to become a reality. Once implemented, under the social security code, the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme of India (ESIC) will be opened up for the unorganised sector workers also. Here’s about the ESIC and the new social security code. READ MORE

BTS Announced Break Because of Jin’s Military Service? Here’s What South Korean Lawmaker Says

For the longest time, whether K-pop BTS’ eldest member Kim Seokjin will be going into the military service or not has been the biggest elephant in the room. The globally popular South Korean band and their company, Hybe Labels, has not addressed the impending issue, while the fate of the Bangtan Boys lies in the hands of their parliament. READ MORE

