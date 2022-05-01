News18 Evening Digest: IMD Says Heatwave to Abate in Delhi, Northwest India from May 2 & Other Top Stories

Relief for Delhi After Hottest April? IMD Says Heatwave to Abate in Capital, Northwest India from May 2

Some respite may be in store for Delhi, northwest and central parts of India after experiencing the hottest April in 122 years. The IMD said heatwave conditions were likely to abate from over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, southern Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and eastern Rajasthan after Sunday. READ MORE

‘No Proof That Terror Camps Have Reduced, Rise in Drug Smuggling’: What New Army Chief Manoj Pande Revealed

General Manoj Pande, who took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service, said on Saturday that cases of smuggling of illegal drugs has increased across the border in Jammu and Kashmir and further down south, ever since India’s success of counter-infiltration grid. READ MORE

77-yr-old Found Dead With Throat Slit in Delhi’s Civil Lines, House Robbed: Police

A senior citizen resident of Civil Lines in New Delhi was found dead in his house on Sunday with a slit throat and multiple knife injuries, police said. READ MORE

Russia Strikes US Weapons at Airfield Near Odesa, Defence Ministry Says

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday it had struck at weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries and destroyed a runway at a military airfield near the Ukrainian city of Odesa. READ MORE

Taare Zameen Par’s Darsheel Safary Is in Touch with Aamir Khan, Says ‘Want To Work With Sara, Janhvi’

Darsheel Safary was a revelation in his debut film, Taare Zameen Par. The actor played the role of a child suffering from dyslexia- Ishaan Awasthy, who gets help from a kind teacher, played by Aamir Khan. His performance was natural, and moving. Everyone thought that he would turn out to be one of the best actors as he grows up. But after working on a few other projects, he decided to take a break. READ MORE

Heropanti 2, Runway 34 Struggle at Box Office On Day 2, Yash’s KGF 2 Emerges The Winner

The box office numbers for the releases of the week- Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn helmed Runway 34 are out. The second day collections for both the new releases are disheartening, even though the latter saw a growth. However, the film that is emerging as the winner at the BO is undoubtedly Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. READ MORE

