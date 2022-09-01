News18 Evening Digest: In Letter to Guv, Jharkhand Ruling Alliance Says ‘Selective Leaks’ from Raj Bhavan Creating Chaos and Other Stories

In Letter to Guv, Jharkhand Ruling Alliance Says ‘Selective Leaks’ from Raj Bhavan Creating Chaos

Amid the looming political crisis in the state, a 10-member delegation of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) met Bais and submitted a memorandum in which they also asked the governor to “clear the air" about Soren and reveal what the Election Commission of India has said. READ MORE

Ganeshotsav Updates: On Camera, MNS Worker Slaps, Pushes Woman After ‘Objection to Banner’ in Mumbai

Ganeshotsav Updates: Relatively free of coronavirus-related curbs after two years since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with religious fervour across states, where idols of the popular deity were installed in homes and decorated pandals by devotees on Wednesday, marking the commencement of a ten-day Ganeshotsav festival. READ MORE

Advertisement

Beijing Bonhomie, India Attendance, Ukraine Messaging: News18 Breaks Down Russia’s Vostok Military Drills

Russia on Thursday launched Vostok-2022, sweeping military drills in the country’s east, that will continue till September 7 and involve forces from India, China and several other countries. The drills will “practice defensive and offensive operations" at seven training grounds of the Eastern Military District and in maritime and coastal areas of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defence Ministry had announced. READ MORE

Aamir Khan Gives Up His Rs 100 Cr Fee For Laal Singh Chaddha After Its Low Box Office Earnings?

A report in Bollywood Hungama claims that the actor is planning to completely forgo his acting fees and absorb all the losses of the film which faced boycott calls on social media. It’s being said that the actor has taken complete ownership of the failure and doesn’t want anyone but him to suffer. “He gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs. 100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself," a source told Bollywood Hungama. READ MORE

Marriage Influenced by ‘Use And Throw’ Culture, Evident from Rise in Live-in Relations, Divorces: Kerala HC

Advertisement

Matrimonial relationships in Kerala seem influenced by a consumer culture of “use and throw" which is evident from the rise in live-in relationships and divorce on flimsy or selfish grounds, the state high court has observed. READ MORE

Karan Johar Answers If Television Is a ‘Safe Platform’ Amid Boycott Bollywood Culture; Read On

2022 has not been easy for Bollywood so far. Whether it was Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha or Karan Johar’s recent production Liger, several movies faced the wrath of boycott culture and failed terribly at the box office. Amid all this, KJo is now returning to television as a judge of the popular celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here