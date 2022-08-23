News18 Evening Digest: India Awaits Formal Sharing of Evidence from Russia on ISIS Bomber's Arrest and Other Stories

India Awaits Formal Sharing of Evidence from Russia on ISIS Bomber’s Arrest; NIA May Step In

Aday after Russia reportedly arrested an Islamic State suicide bomber who was tasked with killing suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammed, government officials said the formal sharing of evidence is awaited. READ MORE

With Prophet Remarks, Has King of Controversies Raja ‘Tiger’ Singh Bit off More Than He Can Chew?

Controversial Telangana BJP MLA Tiger Raja Naval Singh Lodh has been known to stir up a controversy each time he speaks. From threatening to behead those who opposed the Ram Temple and raze the houses of Uttar Pradesh voters who did not vote for Yogi Adityanath to calling for Rohingyas to be shot in the head, Singh has garnered attention for one inflammatory speech after another. READ MORE

Exclusive | Undue Favours And Waivers, L-G Kept in Dark: Focus of CBI’s ‘Liquor Scam’ Probe against Sisodia

The FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, is based on the report of the lieutenant governor. The main points that are going to be probed are about waivers and benefits given to individuals by the minister, CNN-News18 has learnt. READ MORE

Raju Srivastava’s Family ‘Shocked and Worried’ As Fan Entered ICU To Take Selfie With Comedian

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 following which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out at the time. It was later revealed that Raju was working out on the treadmill when had the stroke. READ MORE

Bigg Boss Fame Sapna Choudhary In Legal Trouble For Allegedly Not Performing At An Event

Bigg Boss 11 fame and popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has landed in legal trouble. As reported by E-Times, an arrest warrant has been issued against Sapna for allegedly not performing at an event back in 2018 for which she was already paid. Reportedly, the singer will be now produced in Lucknow’s ACJM court in the coming days. More details related to the case are awaited. READ MORE

Asia Cup 2022: ‘Virat Kohli Will Come Back With a Calmer Mind Because The Heat is Off’ - Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed Virat Kohli to bounce back in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The batting maverick has been going through a lean patch with the bat this year as he failed to manufacture big runs in IPL 2022 and England tour. Kohli has also missed several series this year to manage the workload. Despite his underwhelming form, the selectors rested him for South Africa T20Is, West Indies and Zimbabwe tours. READ MORE

