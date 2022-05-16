News18 Evening Digest: India-Nepal Ties Will Benefit Humanity, Says PM Modi & Other Top Stories

India-Nepal Ties Unshakeable Like the Himalayas, Will Benefit Humanity: PM Modi in Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India and Nepal relations were unshakeable like the Himalayas. The prime minister, who is in the Himalayan nation for a day’s visit at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sher Singh Deuba, said the “ever-strengthening" friendship between the two countries will benefit the entire humanity in the emerging global situation. READ MORE

Amarnath Yatra: Amit Shah to Hold Review Meet Tomorrow; Infra, Border Security, Targeted Killings Top Agenda

Union home minister Amit Shah has called for a review meeting ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which starts from June 30, with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, central government secretaries and top officials from the CRPF, BSF and NIA at 11 am on Tuesday. READ MORE

BJP Accuses Malda Cop of Bullying Hindus into Conversion; Police Reject Charge, Calling it ‘Malicious’

West Bengal’s Malda district has become the latest site of a political tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress, this time over the issue of “forced conversion". READ MORE

Injured Ajinkya Rahane to Miss Remainder of IPL 2022 And England Tour: Report

Ajinkya Rahane has reportedly suffered a serious hamstring tear which has ended his IPL 2022 season prematurely and will exit Kolkata Knight Riders bubble on Monday evening. The injury will also keep Rahane out of contention from selection in India squad for the England tour in June-July. READ MORE

LIC Policyholders: Buy, Sell or Hold, What Should you Do After LIC IPO Lists Tomorrow?

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is all set to start its stock market journey on Tuesday, May 17. The biggest public issue of India, received an overwhelming response from the investors during its subscription period. LIC IPO was subscribed 2.95 times over the 16.20 crore shares that were on offer. Moreover, the portion set aside for the policyholiders of LIC, was booked 6.12 times. However, LIC IPO is listing at a time when stock market is extremely volatile and the central bank is rising interest rates to tame surging inflation. READ MORE

No Party for Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick at Cannes Film Festival

Once upon a time, the Cannes Film Festival was better known for its big, big parties than, well, for its cinema. And they happened on the pristine beach by the Mediterranean Sea that overlooked the majestic hills in a distance. The parties also happened in swanky five-star restaurants, on boats out at sea. READ MORE

