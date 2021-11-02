News18 Evening Digest: India to Start Clinical Trials of US-Based Second Generation, Low-Cost Covid-19 Vaccine & Other Stories

>PM Modi Launches ‘Infrastructure for Resilient Island States’ for Most Vulnerable Countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Initiative for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) for developing infrastructure of small island nations, saying it gives a new hope, a new confidence and satisfaction of doing something for the most vulnerable countries. >READ MORE

>India to Start Clinical Trials of US-Based Second Generation, Low-Cost Covid-19 Vaccine

India will soon start clinical trials of US-based Akston Biosciences second-generation Covid-19 vaccine — one of the most promising candidates that can be rapidly produced at a low cost, suitable for repeated dosing if immunity wanes and requires no refrigeration. >READ MORE

>Delhi Court Issues Notice to Delhi Airport Operator Over Charges of Theft, Copyright Law Violation

Delhi court has issued notices to the Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) and to Bird ExecuJet Airport Services Private Limited, in an alleged case of violation of copyright laws, theft, and criminal breach of trust. >READ MORE

>India Squad For New Zealand Series: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer Expected to Get Call-ups

Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the Indian cricket team in the three T20 Internationals against New Zealand, starting November 17, while Virat Kohli’s future as ODI captain will be discussed when the BCCI leadership and the national selectors meet in the next couple of days. >READ MORE

>Shilpa Shetty Shares Cryptic Post After Raj Kundra Quits Social Media: What You’ll Discover is Yourself

These are not the best days for Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. A few months ago, Kundra was named for his alleged involvement in the case of a pornographic film, which came as a shocker for the family and the industry as well. Kundra was arrested on July 19 and after almost two months, on September 20, a Mumbai magistrate court had granted bail to the businessman. Ever since the incident, Shilpa keeps sharing anecdotes and excerpts. Her recent one is from a book on the ‘wilderness of intuition’. Shilpa’s post comes shortly after Kundra deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. >READ MORE

>Samantha Ruth Prabhu Congratulates Gay Couple Who Are Set To Wed in Telangana

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared an Instagram post congratulating two men who are getting married in Telangana’s first gay wedding. The couple, Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, hailing from Kolkata and Delhi respectively, have been living together for eight years before finally deciding to make it official. The news went viral after their interview was published in various news publications. >READ MORE

