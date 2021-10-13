News18 Evening Digest: India Withdraws Travel Advisory that Added Covid Checks; BCCI Extends Deadline For Purchasing Tender Document For New Teams

>BCCI Extends Deadline For Purchasing Tender Document For New Teams

The BCCI on Wednesday extended the deadline for purchasing the tender document for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams by another 10 days till October 20 and reliable sources said that the two new franchisees would not cost less than Rs 3500 crore each. >READ MORE

>Woman Army Officer Found Dead at Military Training Institute in Pune; Police Suspect Suicide

A 43-year-old woman officer of the Indian Army was found dead at her official accommodation in the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The Army and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer. >READ MORE

>Here is Prabhas’ Birthday Gift to Radhe Shyam Co-star Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is celebrating her 31st birthday today. The actress is busy collecting tons of heartfelt greetings and wishes from her fans and friends from the industry on the special occasion. The best gift came from her Radhe Shyam co-star, actor Prabhas who shared a new look poster from the film. Sharing the brand new poster featuring Pooja, the star wished her a happy birthday. >READ MORE

>India Withdraws Travel Advisory that Added Covid Checks, Restrictions on Those Arriving from UK

The government has withdrawn a travel advisory that added COVID-19 related additional checks and restrictions on those arriving from the UK after the British government ordered discontinuation of mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling from India. >READ MORE

>Anusuya Bharadwaj Hits Out at Media Over Fake News of her Victory in MAA Polls

Telugu actor and TV presenter, Anusuya Bharadwaj, who recently lost the Movies Artistes Association (MMA) elections, has come down heavily on the media for initially running the news of her victory. The actor ran for the post of one of the executive committee (EC) members in MAA elections from Prakash Raj’s panel but lost to her opponent from rival Vishnu Manchu’s camp. The 36-year-old warned the media outlets of legal action if they played any fake news about her. >READ MORE

>Australian Cricketer Pat Cummins Becomes Father Before Joining T20 World Cup Squad

The fiancee of Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has given birth to the couple’s first child on October 8. Cummins has now left for Dubai to join Australia’s T20 World Cup team. The boy child, born last week, has been named Albie Boston Cummins. The Australian all-rounder, following the birth of his first kid, wanted to spend some more time with his son and family. The cricketer posted an emotional video blog post showing their pregnancy journey and announced the arrival of their baby. >READ MORE

