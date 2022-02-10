News18 Evening Digest: India's Overall Covid-19 Pandemic Scenario Optimistic, Says Govt and Other Top Stories

>‘Optimism & Caution’: Centre Paints Mixed Picture of Covid Pandemic; Kerala, HP Among States of Concern

The health ministry on Thursday said that there has been a reduction of 80 percent of current daily cases after the country witnessed a peak of infections last month. The ministry also said that four states in the country is reporting more than 50,000 active cases. >READ MORE

>Hijab Row: Madras HC Expresses Shock, Asks What is Paramount? Nation or Religion

Expressing deep concern over the growing tendency of certain forces arousing religious disharmony in the country, the Madras High Court on Thursday wondered as to what is paramount — nation or religion. In an observation that came in the backdrop of a raging debate over the hijab row in Karnataka, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthi bemoaned that of late, certain forces have raised controversies relating to dress code and it is spreading all over India. >READ MORE

>Three-Point Seatbelt Now Mandatory For All, Notification Soon: Nitin Gadkari

Union Roads & Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke at the press conference on ‘Automobile Safety Ecosystem in India’, and had a few points to offer regarding the general safety of cars in India. For starters, Gadkari spoke about how three-point seatbelts for all front-facing passengers will be made mandatory; the notification for which is just a few days away. There will also be an aim to have an independent agency (Bharat NCAP) give out ratings to automobiles in the country based on their safety features. >READ MORE

>Deepika’s Character Is A Minimalistic Dresser, Not Devoid Of Personal Style: Anaita Shroff Adajania

It all began with ‘Can we do this realistically?’. Etching each character with a realistic approach, renowned celebrity costume and fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania immersed herself into the world of Gehraiyaan’s characters portrayed by actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Ahead of the film’s release, Anaita spoke to News18 about the stylish looks donned by the characters, setting trends and why clothes should never be a distraction but should only help the narrative. >READ MORE

>Oscars 2022 Ceremony Won’t Require Covid Vaccination Proof for In-person Attendees

This year’s Oscars ceremony will not require in-person attendees to provide proof of vaccination against Covid. After a 2021 ceremony that saw the Academy Awards downsize to a smaller gathering at Los Angeles’ Union Station, the Oscars will return to its traditional setting in the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard for its upcoming ceremony on March 27. >READ MORE

