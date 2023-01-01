News18 Evening Digest: Jains Protest in Mumbai, Delhi Over Shikharji Turning into Tourist Site, Palitana Temple Vandalism & Other Stories

Read about the countrywide protests staged by members of the Jain community, details about cricketer Rishabh Pant’s accident and more in News18’s evening digest today.

Jains Protest in Mumbai, Delhi Over Shikharji Turning into Tourist Site, Palitana Temple Vandalism

The Jain community staged protests in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad on Sunday over the Jharkhand government’s decision to turn the religious site ‘Shri Sammed Shikharji’ into a tourist spot and the vandalism of a Jain temple in Palitana, Gujarat. READ MORE

2 Dead, 17 Injured in Nashik Factory Fire; Maha CM Shinde Assures Assistance

Advertisement

2 people were killed and 17 others injured in a fire that broke out after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Sunday, officials said. READ MORE

‘China Tried to Destroy Buddhism But…’: Dalai Lama on Beijing’s ‘Failed’ Efforts to Eliminate Religion

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama said on Saturday that China’s moves to eliminate Buddhism “won’t succeed", adding that the country is attempting to target and destroy the religion. READ MORE

Rishabh Pant Wasn’t Drunk, Vehicle Speed Was Within Limits: Haridwar SSP Claims People Are Spreading Fake Information

Putting to rest the rumours surrounding the reason(s) behind Rishabh Pant his car’s collision with a divider on the Delhi-Uttarakhand highway, Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh has said few people are spreading fake news regarding the cricketer being drunk and overspeeding at the time of the incident. READ MORE

Sheezan Khan’s Lawyer Says ‘Kiya Kisi Aur Ne Hai..’, Accuses Tunisha’s Family of ‘Misguiding’ Probe

In a recent development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer has accused the late actress’ mother and uncle of ‘intentionally and deliberately’ misguiding the investigation. He claimed that his client is innocent and added that they will prove the same during a press conference on Monday, January 2. READ MORE

Advertisement

Rishab Shetty Skips Tagging Rashmika Mandanna on Kirik Party Post Amid Feud; Fans Say ‘Once Dead…’

Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party was one of the most successful Kannada films of 2018. The movie, which marked Rashmika Mandanna’s debut and shot her to fame, also starred Rakshit Shetty, Samyukhta Hegde and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles. As the romantic comedy completed six years, Rishab Shetty shared a throwback post and tagged everyone except Rashmika Mandanna amid rumours of feud between them. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here