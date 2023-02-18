News18 Evening Digest: Jaishankar Lambasts George Soros Over Adani Row Remark And Other Top News

‘Old, Rich & Dangerous’: S Jaishankar Lambasts George Soros Over Adani Row Remark

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hit back at British entrepreneur George Soros, for his previously made remark on the Adani-Hindenburg report. Jaishankar called him “old, rich & dangerous" and said he is only trying to invest resources in shaping false narratives. READ MORE

Delhi Mayoral Election on Feb 22 As LG Approves Kejriwal’s Recommendation

Lt Governor VK Saxena approved Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recommended date for the mayoral election, and the polling will be held on February 22. This comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of election for mayor, deputy mayor and members of the Standing Committee. READ MORE

Will Investor Summit Criticism, Caste Census Dull Yogi’s Budget Sheen? SP Sharpens Claws as BJP Bets on ‘Vikas’

Advertisement

The upcoming Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, slated to begin on February 20, is likely to be a stormy one, with opposition Samajwadi Party gearing up to punch holes in the Yogi Adityanath government’s recently concluded Global Investors Summit and big claims of investment proposals made around it. READ MORE

‘Who Will Say I Love You First?’ Cong’s Salman Khurshid on Oppn Unity in 2024 Polls; Nitish Kumar Reacts

The countdown has begun for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but the Opposition is still figuring out a way to put up a united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As the efforts for a united front have not materialised yet, former union minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that the Opposition unity should happen soon. READ MORE

Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot’s ‘Temple Wedding’ Pics Emerge; Dad Held, Hunt on for Marriage Witness

Advertisement

Sahil Gehlot’s father, Virender Singh, has been arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy in the murder case of his son’s girlfriend, Nikki Yadav. A Delhi police constable has been held too. READ MORE

Darted & Sedated, Hydrated with Drips: 12 South African Cheetahs Flown to India | WATCH

For the first time in history, twelve South African cheetahs were flown to India and will join eight Namibian cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday. Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft brought the crated and sedated spotted felines to the country and landed at the Gwalior Air Force base at 10 am on Saturday. READ MORE

‘Soan Papdi Moment’? Pakistan Ships Flood Relief Sent From Turkey Back to Quake-Hit Nation

Advertisement

The Pakistan government landed in soup after Turkish authorities discovered that the relief materials sent to them from Pakistan after the devastating earthquake were the same ones that they had sent to the South Asian country after it was ravaged by floods last year. READ MORE

Mind Your Language: Bihar Attempts Bhojpuri Clean-Up Again as Casteist, Sexist Lyrics Taint the Tongue

Bhojpuri songs are a staple for celebrations, festivals and political campaigns in Bihar but have often fallen foul of authorities and societal standards due to objectionable lyrics. The Special Branch of Bihar Police has now issued an advisory against the use of obscene, double-meaning and casteist lyrics that hurt the dignity of women and Scheduled Castes. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here