News18 Evening Digest: Jaishankar Responds to Rahul Gandhi’s Remark in LS, Says ‘No Problem With Criticism’ and Other stories

Parliament LIVE: Jaishankar Responds to Rahul Gandhi’s Remark in LS, Says ‘No Problem With Criticism’ but ‘Pitai’ Shouldn’t be Used for Jawans

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha, and spoke on India-China relations in light of the recent LAC clash in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector. “Directly or indirectly, Indian jawans should be honored. They don’t need any insult," he said. READ MORE

Savarkar on a Bulbul, Flyover, Flex & Now in Assembly: A Look at Hindutva Ideologue’s Tense Past in Karnataka

The BJP government in Karnataka has stirred up a hornet’s nest with the unveiling of controversial Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar’s portrait in the Assembly chamber at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, the epicentre of the border row between the state and Maharashtra. READ MORE

In Low Spirits Since Rout, Can Punjab Congress Get Its Act Together Before Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra Reaches State?

After having lost the assembly elections and many of its senior leaders to opposition parties, a faction-riddled Punjab Congress is attempting to turn the state leg of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ into an exercise to resuscitate its directionless and de-motivated cadre. READ MORE

‘Prayog Sponsored by First Family’: Congress Leader’s ‘Latke-Jhatke’ Dig at Smriti Irani Makes BJP See Red

Congress leader Ajay Rai’s sexist comment on Union minister Smriti Irani has landed him in yet another controversy, with the BJP calling it a “prayog sponsored by first family to take political revenge". READ MORE

‘Should I Step Down As Head of Twitter?’ Elon Musk’s Latest Poll Leaves the Internet Surprised

Twitter head Elon Musk never fails to surprise users with something new every day. But this time it’s something audacious as he started the poll on the micro-blogging site asking users whether he should step down as the head of Twitter. He even assured ‘tweeps’ that he’d abide by the results so ‘be careful’. Musk’s question came amidst several controversies rising on social media after he took over as the CEO of Twitter in October. READ MORE

Exact Moment Messi Realised Argentina Won FIFA World Cup Has Fans Weeping Tears of Joy

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals and there was scarcely anyone in the world who wasn’t moved. The exact moment of Messi realising that Argentina had sealed their victory over France was captured on camera and it has been leaving fans of the GOAT teary-eyed. The viral video shows Messi falling to his knees and breaking down as his teammates run to him and they get into a group hug. READ MORE

