News18 Evening Digest: Jaishankar Takes a Swipe at Pakistan Over Terrorism & Other Top Stories

‘Why No European Condemnation…?’ Jaishankar on Pak Terrorism, Says ‘World Often Looks Away’

Calling Pakistan “epicentre of terrorism", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said terrorist camps operate in broad daylight in cities in the neighbouring country but the Europe has not condemned these practices that have been going on for several decades. READ MORE

‘Viewers Visit for Entertainment’: SC Says Cinema Halls Can Prohibit Moviegoers from Taking Food from Outside

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the owners of cinema halls have the right to regulate moviegoers from carrying food and beverages from outside into the movie hall. The bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud noted that cinema halls are the private property of their owners. READ MORE

BJP’s Poll Call: Nadda, Shah to Tour 24 LS Seats this Month; Nat’l Executive Meet on Jan 16-17

Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. READ MORE

Return of ‘Raj Kapoor Age’ of Indian Cinema in Russia? EXPLAINED As Film Pushpa Rises in Nation

The Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise which was released in India in 2021, has apparently not just made big bucks in its home country, but Russia, as well. A News18 report talks about how the film, which was released in 2022 December in Russia, is still running on more than 774 screens in the country. The movie has reportedly minted over 10 million Rubles in 25 days at the Russian box office, which amounts to Rs 13 crore in Indian currency. This makes the movie the highest-grossing South Indian movie in Russia, overtaking Baahubali 2. READ MORE

Prince Harry Wants ‘Father, Brother’ Back But Is Royal Family Even a Family? ‘Hidden Cousins’, HR Secrets EXPLAINED

Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution," during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir. READ MORE

Selectors Shuffle: Is Indian Cricket Ready to Bring in Fresh Energy?

If BCCI’s invitation of applications for men’s senior selectors looked like a step forward after the disappointing show at two T20 World Cups and Asia Cup 2022, the likely decision to retain faces from the old panel is definitely two steps back and begs us to question whether Indian cricket is ready to bring in fresh energy. READ MORE

