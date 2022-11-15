News18 Evening Digest: Jhadoo Chal Raha Hai, Says AAP Gujarat CM Face Isudan Gadhvi; Delhi Police to Ask Bumble About Murderer Aaftab’s Dating Profile & More

Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) CM face for Gujarat, filed his nomination from the Khambaliya constituency in Dwarka district on November 14. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had said that 40-year-old Gadhvi got as many as 73% votes in a poll conducted by the party. Gadhvi was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation. He hails from a farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward caste (OBC), which accounts for 48% of the state’s population. READ MORE

The investigation in the bone-chilling murder of Shraddha Walker allegedly by his live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawala is taking new twists and turns as more information is coming to light. As part of the ongoing probe, Delhi Police will now write to dating app Bumble to get details about Aaftab’s profile and those women who he may have met online. READ MORE

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from playing in the Indian Premier League. Pollard started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians and he decided to bid farewell to the cash-rich league as he don’t want to face them as opponents. Mumbai Indians have appointed Pollard as the batting coach for the upcoming season. The Windies all-rounder was part of the leadership group in the past many years. READ MORE

What is one habit that reveals how cooperative a person is? Probably how you behave with your co-passengers during long-haul flights. People who recline their seats all the way are certainly seen as inconsiderate and often there is nothing that can be done about it. Until now. A woman has now shared her mastermind revenge plot on these co-passengers. It is in true “Revenge is best served cold" style. Fiona spoke on Australia’s “Fitzy & Wippa" radio show and revealed she finds reclining her seat “inconsiderate" and immediately goes revenge mode. She turns all the vents of the air conditioner in her fellow passenger’s direction. READ MORE

Noting that their illegal acts were not innocent, but deliberate with a dishonest intention, Justice Pratibha M Singh of the Delhi High Court awarded Rs 25 lakh for damages and costs in favour of LT Foods Limited in a trademark infringement suit. READ MORE

