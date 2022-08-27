News18 Evening Digest: Jharkhand Ruling Coalition MLAs Shifted to Khunti & Other Top Stories

Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: CM Soren, MLAs Reach Guest House in Khunti District; Cong Meet at 8.30 PM

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and legislators were seen leaving for some unknown destination on three buses on Saturday as the political turmoil in the state deepened amid threats of Soren being “disqualified" as an MLA over a mining lease case. Read More

Trusted Aide Ghulam is Finally ‘Azad’ From Congress, But Party Remains a ‘Ghulam’ to Gandhis

Ghulam is ‘Azad’ from the party and family he has loyally served for half-a-century. The Congress has responded with studied nonchalance and petty remarks, which clearly mask a deep disquiet over the manner of his departure and its future implications. Read More

For Over 100 Years, His Family Served the Legal Profession. Today, 49th CJI UU Lalit Carries Forward the Legacy

Much before India became independent, Justice UU Lalit’s grandfather Ranganath Lalit was a lawyer in Solapur. On Saturday, the former took up the mantle of his family legacy when he took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India, with his father — who also had served as a high court judge — sitting in the audience. Read More

Karan Tacker Opens Up About His Wedding Plans: ‘I Love The Idea of Being Married’ | Exclusive

Karan Tacker is undeniably one of the most eligible bachelors in town now. Not only does the actor boast of a massive fan following courtesy of his impressive acting skills but a certain section of his fans also swoon over his good looks. The actor, who is currently hosting a travel show titled Luxe Pins, is also reportedly dating Bandish Bandits star Shreya Chaudhry. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Karan briefly opened up about his wedding plans. Read More

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Adityanath Visits Site, Control Rooms Set Up; Latest Updates

In less than 24 hours, the illegal Noida twin towers are set to be razed. The structures, deemed unlawfully constructed by the Supreme Court, will be demolished at 2:30 pm on August 28, Sunday. Preparations are still on full swing, and the area is being constantly monitored by the authorities and concerned officials, who have issued a host of directives in lieu of the event that is likely to be the focus of the day. Read More

