News18 Evening Digest: Jharkhand Schools to Open And Close at 8 AM and Noon and Other Top Stories

>Jharkhand Schools to Open And Close at 8 AM and Noon Respectively

The School Education and Literacy Department of Jharkhand has issued a fresh order on the opening and closing timings of primary and middle schools. The order has been passed given the winter season. As per the new orders, the schools will now remain open from 8 am to noon. The state education department has instructed all district authorities in this regard. The decision comes after permission from the Disaster Management Department. >READ MORE

>CM Naveen Patnaik Appoints Sunil Kumar Bansal as New Odisha DGP

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bansal as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha. The 1987-batch IPS officer is currently serving as the Special Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB). He will take charge as the Odisha DGP from January 1. He will replace the incumbent DGP Abhay. >READ MORE

>40 Kashmir Civilians Killed in Terror Attacks This Year, Annual Toll about Same Since 2017: Home Ministry

A total of 40 civilians were killed in Kashmir in terror-related incidents this year until the end of November, according to the union home ministry, even as the Centre says the annual casualty figure has been around the same over the past five years. “The number of civilian killings has remained in the range of 37-40 every year during the last five years, 2017 to 2021 (till November 30, 2021)," minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said in Parliament on Wednesday in response to a question from Congress lawmaker KC Venugopal. >READ MORE

>‘Can Release My Movies for Free’: Pawan Kalyan Hits out at Andhra Govt, Again

Popular actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has once again hit out at the Andhra Pradesh government over the latter’s decision to monitor the sale of cinema tickets through a state-operated portal. Kalyan has alleged that the state government is trying to block his film. The actor’s statement has sparked a controversy now. >READ MORE

>>Kenya Detects First Cases of Omicron, Health Minister Says Other Samples Sent for Sequencing

Kenya has detected its first three cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday. “We have at least three cases so far, and have a lot of other samples that we are sequencing," said Mutahi Kagwe. He said Omicron was detected among travellers — two Kenyan and one South African — at airports, but did not specify when and where in Kenya the cases were detected. >READ MORE

>ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Complete Schedule: Know When India Play Pakistan and Other Opponents

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the next year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup, which will be played in New Zealand. In the tournament opener, the White Ferns will be up against West Indies on March 4 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on April 3 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. >READ MORE

>Ben Affleck Says He Started Drinking as He Felt Trapped in Marriage with Jennifer Garner

Hollywood star Ben Affleck says he struggled with drinking during his marriage to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show on Monday, Affleck, 49, who is back with former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez now, said he’d started to feel trapped in the marriage with Garner. The former couple raises Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, reported People magazine. >READ MORE

