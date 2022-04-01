News18 Evening Digest: Jhatka-Halal Row Sears in Karnataka, But Does It Really Matter? and Other Stories

Jhatka-Halal Row Sears in Karnataka, But Does It Really Matter? Studying the Issue on Nutritional Graph

Hindutva groups in Karnataka have demanded a ban on Halal meat ahead of the Ugadi festival (New Year’s Day) on April 2 as they have alleged that the money from the Halal certification is used for anti-national activities. READ MORE

Imran Khan Praises India, Lashes Out At US; Minister Says Assassination Plot Hatched

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan who is struggling for survival chose to admire India again for following an independent foreign policy. Khan also chose to attack the United States again and again without naming the nation. Earlier, Pakistan PM Khan - in a deliberate slip of tongue - said that the US - quickly correcting himself and saying a foreign power - is working behind the scenes to destabilise Pakistan. READ MORE

AFSPA Restricted: In Tears, Iron Lady Irom Sharmila Tells News18 She is ‘Happy, Hopeful’

“This is the first step. I feel happy and hopeful." This is how Manipur activist and Iron Lady Irom Chanu Sharmila, 49, who fasted for 16 years against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), described her feelings after hearing of the Union government’s decision to remove the law in several parts of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland . READ MORE

Zomato, Zepto 10-minute Delivery is Getting us High on a Drug Called Instant Gratification

In a recent blog post, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, explained his rationale behind joining the 10-minute delivery rat race. The announcement was met with criticism on social media, with many raising the question of utility of such a service as well as the possibility of putting delivery partners at risk on roads. However, the statement above from his post seems to have largely escaped scrutiny. READ MORE

Bharti Singh Clarifies She Hasn’t Welcomed a Baby Girl: ‘I’m Still Working, The Due Date Is Near’

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are going to become parents any day now. The comedian is pregnant with their first child, and she is currently in her third trimester. In the last few days, rumours started doing the rounds that Bharti and Harsh have already become parents and welcomed a baby girl. Now, through a live video, she addressed these claims. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra is Joyous: Madhu Chopra on Daughter Embracing Motherhood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their daughter at the end of January, leaving fans across the globe stunned. Sharing that they welcomed their first baby via surrogacy, the two have kept a low profile since then, which is understandable. Chopra and Jonas have not shared their daughter’s name yet or anything about her life publicly. On March 31, during a live session with ETimes, Priyanka’s mother and cosmetologist Madhu Chopra spilled the beans on the actor being a new mommy and embracing motherhood. READ MORE

