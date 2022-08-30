News18 Evening Digest: J'khand Ruling Alliance MLAs to Move to Ch'garh Resort Amid Poaching Fears & Other Top Stories

Jharkhand: Ruling Alliance MLAs to Move to Raipur Resort Amid Poaching Fears; CM Soren Says ‘Prepared for Any Situation’

Amid the looming political crisis in Jharkhand, ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition MLAs on Tuesday afternoon left Ranchi for Raipur as they will be staying at a luxurious hotel in the Chhattisgarh capital to avoid any possibility of poaching. Mayfair Gold Resort, where heavy security has been deployed, was booked for two days and declared a “high-security zone". READ MORE

SC Draws Curtain on Contempt Proceedings in Babri Masjid Demolition Case | A Timeline Since 1992

Ending decades-long legal battles regarding the Babri Masjid demolition, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of contempt proceedings against the state of Uttar Pradesh and others. Citing the 2019 verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, a bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said that the contempt cases don’t survive. READ MORE

Ganesh Chaturthi at Bengaluru Idgah Maidan: Supreme Court Begins Crucial Hearing

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a crucial hearing is underway in the Supreme Court over the use of Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan for Ganeshotsav. Karnataka Waqf Board has opposed the use of the ground for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. READ MORE

IIMs Violate PhD Reservation Policy, Dalit Students ‘Denied Seats’: IIT Bombay Students Body

As many as nine Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have violated the reservation norms for PhD admissions, as per Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a students’ body at IIT Bombay. As per data collected from the last five years through RTI filed by APPSC, a total of 188 Dalit Bahujan Adivasi students were denied their seats in the IIMs. READ MORE

KRK Arrested: His Past Remarks on Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Others That Created Controversy

Kamaal R Khan often made headlines for his jibe at Bollywood celebrities. On Tuesday morning, KRK was arrested over his controversial social media posts back in 2020. Officials detained him at Mumbai airport on a complaint filed by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal who had alleged that his tweets particularly on late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor spread “hatred". Rahul Kanal in his complaint had reportedly said, “After Irrfan Khan, who is India’s pride, passed away, he was making poor claims and statements on him. He was also talking rubbish about senior actor late Rishi Kapoor also." READ MORE

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s First Project Together to Be This? Details Inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last December after having a very private relationship. Their wedding, too, was an intimate affair which was attended by close industry friends and family members. The celebrity couple never shared the screen together before their marriage, however, there is good news for VicKat fans as it is been reported that they will finally come together on-screen for a project. READ MORE

