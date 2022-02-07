News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka Hijab Row Blows Up; Supertech Twin Towers' Demolition To Start in 2 Weeks and Other Stories

>Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi Hits Out At Congress, Says Party Misused Covid for Political Gains, Pushed Migrants Into Chaos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while poor people of the country are getting a gas connection, house and toilets, some people’s minds are still stuck in 2014. PM Modi also said that there is a new world order post Covid-19 pandemic and added that the country must take the global leadership role. >READ MORE

>Saffron Shawl Protests, Separate Classrooms and Probe Into Chats: Karnataka Hijab Row Blows Up

Even as the Karnataka High court is all set to hear the Hijab-related writ petition on Tuesday, the government is now probing the six girls of Government PU College in Udupi, who are demanding permission to wear the Hijab inside the classroom. The issue is now heating up, with protests against and in support of the girls being witnessed across the state, with saffron shawls or headscarves. >READ MORE

>‘Request Owaisi to Accept Z Security’, Amit Shah Says in Parliament After Attack on MP’s Convoy

Days after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refused Z-category security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah requested the Hyderabad MP to accept the security given to him by the centre. >READ MORE

>Actor Dileep, Others Get Anticipatory Bail in Case Related to Sexual Assault of Actress

The Kerala High Court on Monday allowed the anticipatory bail plea of actor Dileep and others in the latest case against them alleging that they conspired to eliminate officers probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017. The allegation against the actor was that he hired someone to assault and record a Kerala actress in order to settle a personal vendetta. >READ MORE

>Supertech Twin Towers’ Demolition To Start in 2 Weeks, Know by When Homebuyers will Get Refund

The Supreme Court on Monday, February 7, said that the demolition of the controversial Supertech twin towers in Noida will begin within two weeks. According to reports, the top court has ordered the Noida Authority to sit on a meeting with concerned agencies within 72 hours to finalise the schedule for the demolition of Supertech Emerald Court Project twin towers. >READ MORE

>Adani Wilmar IPO to Debut on D-Street Tomorrow: What GMP Suggests About Listing Gains

After allocation of shares, all eyes are now set on Adani Wilmar IPO listing, which is most likely on February 8, 2022. Adani Wilmar, which sells its cooking oils and other food products under the Fortune brand, is a 50:50 joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar. >READ MORE

