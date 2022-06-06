News18 Evening Digest: Know Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal Who Faced BJP Action and Other Stories

‘Serial Violator of Minority Rights Commenting…’: India’s Sharp Reply to Pak on Prophet Remark Row

India on Monday categorically rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) statement amid controversy over remarks by former BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad and his wife. READ MORE

‘Face against Kejriwal’, ‘Pioneer of Crime Shows’: Know Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal Who Faced BJP Action

Taking strong action against its leaders, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi unit media chief Naveen K Jindal, amid protests over their comments on Prophet Mohammad. READ MORE

RBI Junks Report Claiming Replacement of Mahatma Gandhi’s Photo on Bank Notes

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday, June 6, rejected reports claiming that it was considering changes to the existing bank notes and would replace the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam and issue a new series of currency notes. The central bank said that there was no such proposal, thus dismissing the report. READ MORE

Salman Khan, CBI Team Spotted Outside Actor’s Galaxy Apartments After He Receives Threat Letter

Salman Khan and a team of CBI were spotted outside the actor’s Mumbai home, Galaxy Apartments, on Monday afternoon. CBI visited Salman’s home after he and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter. It was reported that an unsigned letter threatened Salman and Salim on Sunday. An FIR against an ‘unknown person’ was filed by the Mumbai Police. READ MORE

WATCH | SUV Driver’s ‘Hit-and-Run’ Caught on Video After Argument With Bike Rider in Delhi

The incident, recorded by one of the bikers shows the group riding down a Delhi road when they become embroiled in an argument with a man driving a Scorpio car. The video then shows the car driver intentionally swerving his vehicle and hitting one of the bikers from the side. The biker loses control and falls off, colliding with a road divider as the car speeds away. READ MORE

DSX: Kareena Kapoor Jokes Co-star Vijay Varma Is Reading Her Texts in This BTS Pic; Ajun Kapoor in Splits

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social user and she often treats her fans to intriguing glimpses of her personal and professional life. The Jab We Met actress who is currently busy in the shoot of her debut Netflix film titled ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ took to Instagram on Monday and treated fans to fun BTS pic from the sets of the film. The snap also features her co-star in the movie Vijay Varma. READ MORE

