News18 Evening Digest: Late Monarch's Coffin Leaves Westminster Abbey As Journey to Final Resting Place Begins and Other Stories

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral LIVE: Late Monarch’s Coffin Leaves Westminster Abbey As Journey to Final Resting Place Begins

Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force who joined the marathon queue twice, was the last person through the doors and described the experience as “amazing". “When they came to me and said, ‘right, you’re the last person’, I said, really?!" she told AFP, before heading off to join the crowds for the coffin’s procession through central London. READ MORE

Communal Violence in UK’s Leicester: From India-Pak Match Result to Rampage | Exclusive Inside Story

Advertisement

A Twitter update by the Leicestershire Police said: “A policing operation to deter further disorder continued in the East Leicester on Sunday, September 18. It was supported from resources from a number of neighbouring police forces, including the mounted police unit…" READ MORE

For Captain Amarinder, 2nd Merger of His Career is Insurance for Heirs. For BJP, It’s ‘Brahmastra’ Against AAP

It’s going to be the second merger in the political innings of Captain Amarinder Singh. This time, he merges his party Punjab Lok Congress — born out of a bitter parting with the Congress — with the BJP and officially joins the saffron party along with his close aides and family members. READ MORE

Riding ‘High’: NIA Arrests One More Accused in Mundra Port Heroin Seizure Case | Exclusive

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested one more accused in the Mundra heroin seizure case. Last week, the agency had arrested three men with links to the case. READ MORE

India’s Retail Market Likely to Get Its First REIT; What are REITs, How do They Work in Retail?

Advertisement

India is likely to soon get its own Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) of retail assets for the first time as institutional investors and developers look to monetise their rent-yielding space in shopping malls, as per a report. The report on retail real estate segment highlighted that institutional investment in the retail sector has been picking up since 2021, which may result in India getting its first REIT. READ MORE

KWK 7: Gauri Khan Talks About SRK, Her Love Story, Reveals the Dating Advice She Gave Suhana

Advertisement

In July, News18 reported that Gauri Khan will be making her comeback on Koffee With Karan with her friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Today, Karan Johar dropped the teaser of the episode featuring Gauri, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey and it promised too much fun. The promo began with Karan asking Gauri about the dating advice she gives to Suhana Khan, her daughter. To this, Gauri jokingly replies, “Never date two boys at the same time." READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here