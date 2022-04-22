News18 Evening Digest: Legal Issues… but Want Them to Go Back, Boris Johnson Says on India’s Concerns Over Mallya, Nirav Modi and Other Stories

Legal Issues… but Want Them to Go Back, Boris Johnson Says on India’s Concerns Over Mallya, Nirav Modi

Outlining that the two leaders gave top priority to the issue of economic offenders and Khalistani groups, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said the United Kingdom did not tolerate extremist groups threatening other countries and India. “We have set up an anti-extremist task force. Whereas on the matter of extradition cases, there are legal technicalities that have made it difficult. From our point of view, we want them to go back. We don’t welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law,". READ MORE

100-Plus Rooms and 6 Wings, This is What WHO’s Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar May Look Like

Indian officials and teams from the World Health Organization are busy giving final touches to the design for the first-of-its-kind WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, complete with multiple research centres, data laboratories, tech laboratories, centres for learning cultures and training classrooms. READ MORE

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi Makes Masks Mandatory in Public Places, Rs 500 Fine on Violators

Students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning, the Delhi government said on Friday in a set of COVID-19 guidelines issued for schools. It also said that parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus. READ MORE

Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Top Cop Rakesh Asthana Grills All Accused For 3 Hours | Exclusive

Asthana visited the Rohini crime branch office at 11.30 am and stayed there for three hours. His focus was to find the mastermind behind the riots, said sources. He also verified a few facts and instructed senior officials accordingly. READ MORE

Jersey Review: Shahid Kapoor Delivers a Sixer With His Performance, Mrunal Thakur Shines Despite Limited Screen Time

Remakes can be a tricky business. OTT and the availability of films in other languages with Hindi and English subtitles have made everything accessible. The gap between North and South films is being bridged (and the success of all the South releases is proof). This makes us question whether there is any need for scene-by-scene remakes of popular South films. However, the success of Kabir Singh etched a new story, and it is the same formula with which Shahid Kapoor is back again with Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. READ MORE

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After Kiara Advani, Tabu Drops Her First Look in Spine-Chilling Teaser; Fans Are All Excited

A day after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers haunted the viewers by dropping a spine chilling teaser of Kiara Advani’s character Roohi, on Friday, they dropped an eerie video and revealed Tabu’s first look from the movie. Tabu, who will be doing a cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also shared the video and it will send a chill down your spine. READ MORE

