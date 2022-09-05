News18 Evening Digest: Liz Truss Is New UK Prime Minister, Defeats Rishi Sunak by over 20,000 Votes and Other Stories

Liz Truss Is New UK Prime Minister, Defeats Rishi Sunak by over 20,000 Votes

Liz Truss was chosen as the UK prime minister and Conservative Party leader by Conservative Party members on Monday. Former foreign secretary Truss entered the race with lesser chances of winning but defeated her fellow party-member Rishi Sunak, who failed to garner support from Conservative Party members as evidenced by the results. READ MORE

‘Thackeray Ko Zameen Dikhani Hai; Never Promised CM Post’: In Mumbai, Amit Shah Sounds BMC Poll Bugle

Uddhav Thackeray ko zameen dikhani hai. He backstabbed us. The real Shiv Sena is rebel leader and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, which is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Union Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to have said on Monday at a key party meeting at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s residence. READ MORE

Advertisement

Exclusive | ‘Mischievous And Misleading’: CBI Sources Reject Sisodia’s Claim on Officer’s Suicide

All allegations by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia saying Jitendra Kumar, deputy legal advisor in the Central Bureau of Investigation, took his own life because he was pressurised to frame the Aam Aadmi Party leader, are false, top sources in the agency told CNN-News18 on Monday. READ MORE

The Bane of Bengaluru: Years of ‘White Topping’ is Drowning India’s Tech Capital

It’s not just “nature’s fury", but rampant corruption, indiscriminate construction and disastrous engineering that has left Bengaluru to drown. Overnight rains in the past week have once again left India’s technology hub exposed and crumbling, with its 12 million residents left at the mercy of civic apathy. READ MORE

Telangana Teen Hit by Speeding Train While Making Insta Reel on Track, Grievously Injured

Advertisement

Ateenager in Telangana was grievously injured while trying to make an Instagram Reel on a railway track just as a train was coming. The incident occurred near Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district of Telangana, reported Economic Times. The 17-year-old was trying to capture the speeding train in the background of his Reel. In a shocking video shared on social media, the train could be seen hitting the boy and launching him into the air. He then crashes to the side. His friend, who was recording the entire incident on his mobile phone, could be heard warning him as the train approached. READ MORE

Delhi High Court Blocks 18 Rogue Websites from Illegally Streaming ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’

Advertisement

The Delhi High Court has restrained as many as 18 websites from illegally streaming ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles, after allowing a suit moved by Star India in relation with copyright infringement. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here