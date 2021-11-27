News18 Evening Digest: Maha Issues Fresh Curbs Amid Omicron Threat & Other Top Stories

>Maha Mandates RT-PCR Tests for Unvaccinated Domestic Travellers amid Omicron Variant Fears

In view of a new contagious variant of COVID-19 being found in South Africa, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that all the passengers coming to the city from that country will be quarantined. An official statement said, all travellers entering the state from any international destination shall be governed by directions of the Govt of India. Domestic travellers shall either be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours. >READ MORE

>Man Slits Wrist, Throat at Police Station Over Fight With Wife

A 30-year-old man Omprakash slashed his throat and wrist with a blade at Nandgram Police Station in Ghaziabad. Omprakash’s wife had lodged a missing complaint with the police station after he did not return to home for 3 days. According to a senior police officer, Omprakash had been in a relationship with a woman from the same neighbourhood for the past 3 years. He wished to live with her. This led to heated debate between the couple, and a lot of fights over this matter. >READ MORE

>Omicron Scare: South African President Advances Crucial Covid Meet; Stricter Curbs in Offing

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has advanced an urgent meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to Saturday, amid growing global concern about the potentially more contagious new Omicron variant, which was first detected in the country. The meeting was originally scheduled for Sunday. >READ MORE

>Covid-19: Relaxation Given in Waiting Time for Arriving Pax at Pune Airport, Says Maha Dy CM

Passengers arriving in Pune by flights will not have to spend too much time at the airport for verification of COVID-19 norms due to relaxation provided recently, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. He said airline operators check the vaccination or RT-PCR status of all passengers at the time of selling tickets as well as boarding, so the norm of waiting at the airport here for a few hours after arrival has been relaxed. >READ MORE

>Four Charred to Death in Jharkhand as Vehicles Catch Fire After Head-on Collision

Four people were charred to death after two heavy vehicles they were travelling in caught fire following a head-on collision in Jharkhand’s Pakur district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place near Kadwa village in Littipara police station area early in the morning, officer-in-charge Abhishek Rai said. >READ MORE

>Watch: ‘Fitness Freak’ Bride Leaves Everyone Impressed on Twitter

Indian weddings are nothing less than a festival. A cocktail of dance, music and happiness, everyone enjoys a lot at the weddings. It is a common sight to see bride and groom in beautiful outfits, exchanging garlands and enjoying the rituals to their heart’s content, but have you seen a bride showcasing her strength and power before a wedding? No right. On August 19, a video was shared by IPS Rupin Sharma on his Twitter account. The short clip showed a bride doing exercise in a gym. >READ MORE

>BIG NEWS! Why Is Salman Khan Not Getting Married? Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma Finally Answers

Actor Salman Khan’s private life has always been a subject of much sensational discussion. The actor, at 55, is showing no signs of wanting to get married. Now, the Bollywood superstar’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has opened up about why Salman doesn’t have any interest in getting married. >READ MORE

