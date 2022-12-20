News18 Evening Digest: Maharashtra Constitutes SIT to Probe Shraddha Walkar’s Murder, Cong's Kharge Defends 'Dog' Jibe In Parliament & More

In this evening’s top news stories, we see Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge defend his “dog" jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and mentioned that whatever he has said was outside the Parliament. Also we see that the Maharashtra government has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Maharashtra has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate Shraddha Walkar murder case. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the SIT will also look into an alleged delay in registering the case. Besides looking into the alleged delay in registration of case, the SIT will probe if there was any political pressure behind withdrawal of the letter by Walkar, Hindustan Times reported. READ MORE

Recent Rajya Sabha protests by opposition members demanding a debate on China’s incursion on Indian borders have repeatedly disrupted proceedings in the Upper House. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced on Monday that he had received nine notices under Rule 267 requesting the suspension of the listed business and the commencement of a discussion or debate on the matter specified. READ MORE

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday defended his “dog" jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and mentioned that whatever he has said was outside the Parliament and there’s no need to discuss that in the House. The leader also stood by his comment on the role of BJP during freedom struggle. READ MORE

US department of state spokesperson Ned Price said there should be constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan and such an approach would be better for the people of both countries. “We would like to see constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan. We think that is for the betterment of the Pakistani people, for the Indian people. There is much work that we can do together bilaterally," Ned Price said. READ MORE

Nothing is ‘impossible’ for Tom Cruise when it comes to performing incredible stunts for ‘Mission Impossible’. Yes, the unbelievable motorcycle jump off the cliff has been dubbed as the “most dangerous stunt" he has ever attempted. In the BTS clip shared by the 60-year-old actor, he could be seen preparing for the high-flying jump by doing around 13,000 motorcycle jumps and 500 skydives. The insane stunt was much anticipated after it was first shown at the end of the Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One trailer. READ MORE

