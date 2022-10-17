News18 Evening Digest: Mamata Bats for Sourav Ganguly, Urges PM to Allow Him to Contest ICC Polls & Other Top Stories

‘Sourav Being Deprived’: Didi Bats for Dada, Urges PM to Allow Him to Contest for ICC Chief’s Post

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her shock at Sourav Ganguly not getting renominated for the president’s post of the country’s cricket board even as Jay Shah was allowed a second term as secretary. She also stated that she will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the former Indian skipper to contest for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chief’s post. READ MORE

BMW Crash Kills 4 in UP; A Look at Seven Deadly, Infamous Car Accidents in India

Advertisement

Four friends died in a road accident after their BMW car, speeding at over 200 kmph, crashed on the Purvanchal Expressway on Friday. A Facebook Live by one of the passengers showed one of them egging on the person driving to speed up further. READ MORE

Uddhav-1, Shinde-0 as BJP Gives Ear to Raj Thackeray’s Andheri Bypoll Request. Why is the Contest Critical?

It was a rare gesture in politics that seems to have made everyone a winner — except Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. On Monday, the BJP, heeding to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s plea, decided to step back from contesting the Andheri East bypoll. READ MORE

‘Pakistan a State of Butchers’: Taliban Blames Army, ISI over Rotten Bodies at Hospital | Exclusive

Days after the uproar over hundreds of rotten bodies found at a public sector hospital in Multan, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistan’s Taliban condemned it, calling Pakistan a “state of butchers" and holding the Army and government responsible for the act, said sources. Some reports pegged the number of bodies at 200. READ MORE

Sukanya Samriddhi: Invest Rs 500 Monthly, Get Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Return at Maturity; Know How

Advertisement

The government offers various schemes for small deposits. The schemes can help people earn guaranteed returns on their deposits. Among the small savings schemes is the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. This scheme is for parents with girl child who want to secure her future. READ MORE

Lakadbaggha Poster Out: Ridhi Dogra, Anshuman Jha And Milind Soman Starrer Film To Release This Winter

Television actress Ridhi Dogra is set to debut in Bollywood with her action thriller film Lakadbaggha. The teaser poster of the film was released on Monday. The first look of the movie starring - Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Paresh Pahuja and Milind Soman has a pop vibe to it and looks like a hard-hitting film set in Kolkata. The action movie, written by Alok Sharma and directed by Victor Mukherjee, is the first of its kind with the lead character being a vigilante for animals. READ MORE

Advertisement

Emotional BTS Fans Trends ‘#ForeverWithBTS’ As Jin, Members Announces Military Enlistment Plans

Advertisement

BTS is officially preparing to enlist for compulsory military service. The South Korean group’s decision was revealed by their agency BigHit Music on Monday, leaving fans across the globe in shock. The agency added that the enlistment process will begin with Jin post the release of his solo track in October. Following the news, BTS fans aka ARMY took to Twitter to show their support for Jin and the two-time Grammy-nominated group by trending the hashtag, Forever With BTS. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here