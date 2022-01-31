News18 Evening Digest: Mamata Blocks Governor Dhankhar on Twitter; No Roadshows, Rallies Till Feb 11, Says EC and Other Stories

>No Roadshows, Rallies Till Feb 11, Says EC After Review Meeting; Allows Gatherings With 1,000 People

The Election Commission of India on Monday held a review meeting to discuss the continuation of the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in view of the upcoming assembly elections and decided to permit physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with 1,000 people, instead of the existing limit of 500 people.> READ MORE

>Chillai Kalan, Kashmir’s 40-day Period of Intense Cold, Ends on a Warmer Note This Year

Advertisement

The 40 days of intense cold in Kashmir, called Chillai Kalan, ended on Sunday on a comparatively warmer note. The minimum temperature in Srinagar was -1.6°Celsius over -2.3°C of previous night. Pahalgam was at -4.8°C over -7°C on January 29. >READ MORE

>Mamata Blocks Governor Dhankhar on Twitter, Says She’s ‘Disturbed’ by His Tweets

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter as she was “disturbed" by his tweets. This comes a day after Dhankar said that Bengal was “becoming a laboratory for the trampling of human rights" and that “people are saying that the state is turning into a gas chamber of democracy". >READ MORE

>Bigg Boss 15 Runner-up Pratik Sehajpal: I Have No Grudges Against Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz | Exclusive

Sunday’s Bigg Boss 15 finale turned out to be a real nail-biter when it came down to the votes, but ultimately, one Bigg Boss player managed to make BB history. While Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal took the second spot. Even though Pratik was unable to grab the trophy, he won countless hearts nationwide despite being the “most targeted" and “misunderstood" contestant inside the house. >READ MORE

>This Delhi Eatery is Offering You Rs 71,000 For Eating a 10-foot-long Dosa

Advertisement

A 10-foot Dosa could win you Rs 71,000. Ten feet of scrumptious Dosa and a reward on top of that sound too unreal? You’re in for a pleasant surprise, because a Delhi food blogger has shared details on exactly how you can win that prize, all for eating a Dosa. >READ MORE

>EXCLUSIVE – I Couldn’t Captain India Because I Had no One in The BCCI: Harbhajan Singh

India great Harbhajan Singh is all set to begin his new innings in IPL 2022 as a key member of the support staff in one of the high-profile franchises. The 41-year-old who retired a few weeks back, spoke to Cricketnext.com on a range of issues related to his career. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.