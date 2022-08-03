News18 Evening Digest: Mamata Rejigs Bengal Cabinet; Pelosi Leaves Taiwan & Other Top Stories

Mamata Banerjee Rejigs Bengal Cabinet; Ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo Gets Berth; 8 New Ministers Join Team

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee effected a reshuffle in her cabinet on Wednesday by inducting eight new ministers, including former BJP MP Babul Supriyo. The cabinet reshuffle comes close on the heels of former minister and Mamata’s trusted aide Partha Chatterjee’s arrest in the infamous teacher recruitment scam case. Read More

Pelosi Departs Taiwan after Meeting Tsai Ing-wen, Leaving Xi Jinping Fuming

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged ironclad support for Taiwan as she ended her visit to the island-nation on Wednesday. Pelosi who was in Taiwan for less than a day met Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen and the Taiwanese parliamentarians. Read More

Go All Guns Blazing on Gangsters, They’re in Touch With Pak Terror Groups: Centre To NIA

Irked with the merging nexus of terror outfits, the Central government wants the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take action against gangsters and treat them at par with terrorists, a top intelligence source told CNN-News18 exclusively. Read More

CWG 2022 Day 6: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh Wins Bronze, Nitu Ghanghas Assures 1st Boxing Medal

India’s Lovepreet Singh has won the CWG 2022 bronze medal by lifting a total of 355kg – 163kg in snatch, 192kg in clean and jerk. There were few nervous moments when Australia’s Jackson Roberts-Young went for a massive increase in weight and attempted 211 in his third and final attempt of the round but it was unsuccessful confirming the bronze for Lovepreet. India’s medal tally is now 13 – five gold, four silver and four bronze. Read More

Alia Bhatt Reacts to ‘Weird Commentary’ on Her Pregnancy: ‘To Hell With That Kind of Thinking’

Whether it’s playing a feisty madam of a brothel in Gangubai Kathiwadi, a vulnerable yet strong and independent spy in Raazi or a Bihari hockey player turned farm labourer struggling with an addiction in Udta Punjab, it’s all in a day’s work for Alia Bhatt. She does it all with supreme ease. And it often raises a question. Is there anything she can’t do? We don’t think so. She’s fast becoming a one woman show. Read More

