News18 Evening Digest: Manik Saha Ahead of Pratima Bhowmick in Race for Tripura CM & Other Top Stories

BJP’s ‘Bhadrolok’ Leader vs ‘Hawai Chappal’ Minister: Manik Saha Ahead of Pratima Bhowmick in Tripura CM Race?

When he took charge as the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha was aware of the challenge ahead – changing the law and order perception for the election which was just a year away. Now that he has overcome the challenge, ensuring a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the election, will Saha get to stay on as the CM? READ MORE

Toll Tax at Highways, Expressways Across India to Become Costlier by 5-10% From April 1 | Full Details

Travelling on national highways and expressways could become a bit more expensive from April 1 as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing to increase the toll tax, reports said on Sunday. The toll tax will increase by 5-10 per cent. READ MORE

Kerala Cops Conduct Search at Asianet’s Kochi Office Days After SFI Activists’ Protest Over ‘Fake News’

Days after a group of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists were booked for barging into the office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News at its Kochi office over “fake" news about the sexual assault of schoolgirls in Kerala, the police held searches at the premises. READ MORE

Pathaan Surpasses Baahubali 2 Hindi Box Office, Producer Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to shatter records at the Box office. After an extended dry spell that the Hindi cinema has gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. Now Bahubali producer has congratulated King Khan on this achievement. READ MORE

What is the YouTube ‘Pump and Dump’ Scam and How to Avoid It? Explained Amid Arshad Warsi Case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently barred 31 entities, including actor Arshad Warsi, his wife Maria Goretti, YouTuber Manish Mishra and promoters of Sadhna Broadcast - Shreya Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Pooja Aggarwal and Varun Media - from the securities market in a case related to uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels recommending investors to buy the company’s shares, as per a report by Indian Express. READ MORE

Ranbir Reveals If Alia Is Stopping Him from Promoting Film With Shraddha; Says ‘Aise Hi Afwah…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer much-anticipated film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is set to hit the theatres in just 3 days! While the countdown has just begun, the film’s stars Shraddha and Ranbir are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. They have been going places and giving interviews for the film, but individually. Fans have been wondering why the two aren’t promoting the film together. READ MORE

