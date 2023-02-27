News18 Evening Digest: Manish Sisodia Sent To CBI Custody Till March 4 And Other Top Stories

Live | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Sent To CBI Custody Till March 4

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped liquor policy has been sent to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till March 4. The CBI’s five-day remand was accepted. READ MORE

PM Says Mallikarjun Kharge is ‘Namesake’ Congress Prez, Accuses Party of Insulting Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched several development initiatives in Karnataka’s Belagavi.The Prime Minister also released 13th instalment amount of about Rs 16,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries. READ MORE

Election 2023 LIVE: 74.32% Voter Turnout in Meghalaya, 82.42% in Nagaland till 5 pm

Advertisement

A voter turnout of over 82.42% was reported in the Nagaland Assembly elections and Meghalaya saw a turnout of 74.32% till 5 pm, officials said on Monday. The BJP is looking to retain power in the two northeastern states, either single-handedly or in any alliance. READ MORE

Not AAP-t for Oppn Unity: Cong ‘Welcomes’ Sisodia’s Arrest, Attacks ‘Mastermind Kejriwal’ | Here’s Why

Satyameva Jayate. It’s a welcome step that Manish Sisodia has been arrested as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a lot of wealth through corruption. Even Arvind Kejriwal must be arrested as he is the mastermind of this scam." READ MORE

Opinion | Why Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura Elections Matter for National Politics

Agartala, Kohima and Shillong are so far away from the heat and dust of Delhi that elections in the North East have too often in the past been seen by many in the rest of India just as passing footnotes. As Meghalaya and Nagaland vote, make no mistake, the current polls have significant national implications. Tripura has already voted and the results in these three states will provide telling pointers on the sustainability of deeper shifts in India’s polity. READ MORE

Is India Heading Towards a Heatwave This Year? Explained

Advertisement

It was a warm day in Delhi on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 32.3 degree Celsius, seven notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the IMD said. The relative humidity oscillated between 94 per cent and 40 per cent, it said. READ MORE

IND vs AUS: ‘Will Shubman Gill Replace KL Rahul in Indore Test?’ - KS Bharat Replies

Advertisement

India may have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with an unassailable 2-0 lead but one riddle that is yet to be cracked is finding a formidable opening pair. The question looms over the selection of KL Rahul who is going through a rough patch and has also been removed as the vice-captain of the team for the last two Tests. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here