News18 Evening Digest: Manish Sisodia's CBI Custody Extended Till Monday And Other Top News

Despite Citing Wife’s Ill-health, Sisodia’s CBI Custody Extended Till Monday; Bail Hearing on March 10

A Delhi Court on Saturday extended the CBI custody of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by two days in a corruption case related to the excise policy. The Central Bureau of Investigation had sought three more days of custody of Sisodia when he was produced before the court on the expiry of his five-day CBI custody. READ MORE

ICMR Says ‘Influenza A Subtype H3N2’ Causing Respiratory Illness, Fever | All You Need to Know

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified the ‘Influenza A subtype H3N2’ virus as its major cause of rising cases of high fever and cough being reported across the country. H3N2, a subtype of viruses that causes flu, causes more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes, according to the apex health research agency. READ MORE

Celebrating Sheroes: Patriarchy No Hurdle for These Women Fighting for Improved Sanitation, Drinking Water

When 35-year old Ganga Rajpoot from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh first pitched the idea to revive a defunct pond in her village to address the severe water shortage, she not only had to fight patriarchy, but superstition. The residents had abandoned the pond due to an incident that happened decades ago and believed a tragedy could befall anyone who even tries to revive it. READ MORE

In K’taka Poll Season, Big Bribery Case Puts BJP in Spot | All About MLA Virupakshappa, Son & Rs 8 Cr

Striking images of officials counting piles of cash have spelt trouble for the BJP in Karnataka ahead of assembly elections in the state. Lokayukta officials on Thursday arrested BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Kumar for accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. READ MORE

Backlash Over Cambridge Varsity Speech Continues, RaGa to Now Address UK Parl, Meet Indian Diaspora

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s 10-day visit to the UK has already created a stir. The leader will be in London for three days where he address the British Parliament, meet Indian diaspora, and address a press conference organised by the Indian Journalist Association, among other engagements. READ MORE

