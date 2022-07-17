News18 Evening Digest: Margaret Alva, former Rajasthan Governor, Declared Opposition's Vice-President Candidate and Other Stories

Margaret Alva, former Rajasthan Governor, Declared Opposition’s Vice-President Candidate

The Opposition on Sunday declared Margaret Alva, former Rajasthan Governor, as the candidate for the post of Vice-President. Addressing the media after a meeting attended by 17 opposition parties, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “Opposition’s candidate for the post of Vice-President of India to be Margaret Alva." READ MORE

Student Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu: Violence Over Class 12 Girl’s Death, Section 144 Imposed

Protesters set torched buses and vandalised school property on Sunday over the death by suicide of a Class XII student in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi. Police said Section 144 had been imposed in the area after violence broke out as thousands gathered in front of the girl’s school demanding justice. READ MORE

Battling Terrains, Myths, Disbeliefs: How India Went an Extra Mile to Achieve 200 Crore Covid Vaccination Milestone

In 2020, the world was in a desperate situation. Everyone was looking for a cure for Covid-19. Soon, the world joined hands to find the vaccine and that was the time when all eyes were on India — the powerhouse of vaccine manufacturing since last many decades. READ MORE

ICSE 10th Results 2022 Declared! LIVE Updates: Topper Gets 99.89% Marks, Girls Perform Better Than Boys, Marksheet at cisce.org

CISCE’s class 10th results 2022 or ICSE results have been declared at cisce.org. A total of 2,31,063 students appeared for the exam. Of them, as many as 99.97% of students managed to pass the exams. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys as 99.98% of girls and 99.97% of girls managed to pass the exams. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Expecting Twins? Fans Think Brahmastra Actor Dropped a Massive Hint

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they are expecting their first child together, they have been making headlines. However, the Shamshera actor has now left everyone wondering if the couple will become proud parents to twins. READ MORE

Ileana D’Cruz Dating Katrina Kaif’s Brother Sebastian Laurent Michel: Reports

On Saturday, i.e., on the 16th of July, Ileana D’Cruz posted a picture from Katrina Kaif’s 39th birthday celebrations in Maldives. The actress posed with the birthday girl, and the picture also featured Vicky Kaushal, Anand Tiwari, Mini Mathur, Isabella Kaif and Sebastian Laurent Michel. It made many wonder when Katrina and Ileana became such close friends. The answer might be Katrina’s brother, model Sebastian Laurent Michel. READ MORE

