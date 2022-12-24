News18 Evening Digest: Mathura Court Orders Survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque & Other Top Stories

From Survey Of Shahi Idgah Mosque to Covid-19 surge, News18 is covering several top stories this evening.

Krishna Janmabhoomi Row: Mathura Court Orders Survey Of Shahi Idgah Mosque, ASI To Start Process in Jan

A Mathura court on Saturday ordered an official survey of Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura. The next date of hearing has been set at January 20, 2023. The survey will be carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India after January 2. READ MORE

Planned New Year Abroad? You May Want to Cancel Tickets to These Countries as Covid Peaks

The coronavirus shadow is once again looming over the world, with cases seeing an uptick in China and some other parts. In India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that RT-PCR tests will be made mandatory for passengers arriving from these countries and if positive, they will be quarantined. READ MORE

The ‘Rich’ Refrain in WB: ‘Bungalow Owned by Kin, Need Govt House’ | Exclusive on PMAY Verification Drive

Last week, News18 unearthed the ground reality of West Bengal’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – those living in bungalows making it to the list of those eligible for houses under the scheme, essentially for the homeless. The report highlighted how the government was now visiting each district, to strike down at least 10-15% names, which made it to the list through the “back door". In some districts, the number was at 35%. Political temperatures, too, are high on this, with those going for verification being attacked in some places. READ MORE

Vivek Agnihotri Roasted for Walking With ‘Y’ Security, Netizens Say ‘Don’t Show Off on My Tax Money’

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a video on social media which shows him walking on the streets with a Y-category security cover. The director shared that he is having to pay a price for showing the “Genocide of the Hindus in Kashmir." He was referring to his aforementioned film which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 90s. READ MORE

Is Argentina’s Central Bank Really About to Put Lionel Messi on the 1000-Peso Note?

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a spectacular victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and currently, he is the moment. After Argentina’s win, many media reports claimed that the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina had proposed putting Messi’s face on their 1000-peso banknote. Financial daily El Financiero has reported that the proposal was made jokingly by officials at the central bank. READ MORE

