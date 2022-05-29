News18 Evening Digest: Missing Nepal Plane with 22 Onboard, Including 4 Indians, Crashes Near Lamche River in Mustang and Other Stories

Missing Nepal Plane with 22 Onboard, Including 4 Indians, Crashes Near Lamche River in Mustang

ANepalese aircraft carrying 19 passengers, including four Indians, that had lost contact with the ground support on Sunday morning, has been found at Kowang in Mustang district. The status of the aircraft is, however, yet to be ascertained, ANI reported quoting Tribhuvan International Airport chief. READ MORE

Deadly, Cheap, Tested in Afghanistan: Why Use of Sticky Bombs is Increasing & Their Link to Amarnath Yatra

APakistani drone carrying sticky bombs was shot down in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday after it crossed into the Indian border. The drone was part of a major terror plot aimed at the Amarnath Yatra. READ MORE

Aadhaar Update: Govt Withdraws Aadhaar Photocopy Sharing Advisory; Know What It Advises Now

The Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Sunday withdrew its May 27 statement in which it cautioned people against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar with any organisation as it can be misused. " in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect," it said. READ MORE

Veteran Singer Edava Basheer Collapses on Stage During Live Concert, Dies; Funeral to Be Held Today

Noted Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer, 78, passed away on Saturday while performing on stage. His funeral will be held today, May 29 at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan at 3 p.m. Basheer was performing in a programme organised by Blue Diamond orchestra where he was rendering a Hindi song ‘Mano ho thum’ and suddenly fell on stage. He has been a part of the orchestra for a long time now. He was rushed to a private hospital at Cherthala but he passed away. READ MORE

Cannes 2022: Palme d’Or Goes to Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness, Check Complete List of Winners

Swedish-born Ruben Ostlund walked away with his second Palme d’Or for his Triangle of Sadness bringing the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival to a close on Saturday night (May 28). In 2017, he won Cannes’ top prize for The Square. READ MORE

IPL 2022 Final: Will Jos Buttler Break Virat Kohli’s Record of Most Runs in a Single IPL Season?

When Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans in the big IPL final, all eyes will surely be on Jos Buttler as he stands on the verge of breaking Virat Kohli’s record. The England batter has been in tremendous form this season slamming 824 runs in 16 matches at an astounding average of 59 which were scored at a strike rate of 151. It also included four centuries. READ MORE

