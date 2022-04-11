News18 Evening Digest: Modi-Biden Virtual Meet to Set Tone for First 2+2 Under New US Administration in Washington DC​ and Other Stories

Modi-Biden Virtual Meet to Set Tone for First 2+2 Under New US Administration in Washington DC​

Monday’s virtual interaction between United States President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set the tone for the India-US 2+2 meeting, the first under the Biden administration, three hours later in the US State Department Building in Washington DC. READ MORE

‘Didn’t Know If We Would Survive’: Stranded Mid-Air for Hours, J’khand Ropeway Survivors Narrate Ordeal

For Anil, Sunday’s trip to the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand’s Deogarh was supposed to be a usual weekend that turned into a nightmare when the cable cars on a ropeway he was using to visit the Baba Baidyanath Temple collided with one another, leading to two deaths and an arduous rescue operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF) which is still underway. READ MORE

Shehbaz Sharif Steps Up to Take Imran Khan’s Crown as Next Pakistan PM | Know All About Man of the Moment

The time is up for Imran Khan. The Pakistan Prime Minister lost the majority in the National Assembly on Saturday after the country’s Supreme Court allowed a no-trust vote he tried to duck earlier. Waiting in the wings to take the crown is Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Sabyasachi Outfit Reaches Groom-to-be’s Home. Watch Video

With the RK Studios and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow decked up with lights and other decorations, it seems that the Kapoor family is seemingly confirming the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s reported wedding. Rumours are doing the rounds claiming that Alia and Ranbir are tying the knot on April 14. While no confirmation has come from the horse’s mouth yet, Alia’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed that the actors are getting married this week. READ MORE

Cardless Cash Withdrawal to be Launched at All ATMs Soon: What is it, How it Will Work

Cardless Cash Withdrawal System: The Reserve Bank of India or RBI has recently announced that the cardless cash withdrawal system has been proposed to be made available in all bank branches and ATMs across India. This will be made available to bank customers with the help of UPI or Unified Payments Interface, developed by the NPCI. This was one of the key decisions made at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet of the RBI this time. READ MORE

KGF Chapter 2 First Review: Yash Is Electrifying While Sanjay Dutt Outstanding in Epic Blockbuster

KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt, has been one of the most talked-about movies of the year; it’s filled the internet with news and gossip- nearly nonstop at times. It’s hard to believe that the film is almost actually out. The moment everyone has waited for is days away. However, for some, it’s actually already happened. Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, got a chance to watch Prashanth Neel’s directorial before its theatrical debut on April 14. READ MORE

