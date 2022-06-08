News18 Evening Digest: Modi Govt Rebuts Environment Survey's 'Worst Sustainable Country' Rating and Otehr Top Stories

‘Unscientific’: Modi Govt Rebuts Environment Survey’s ‘Worst Sustainable Country’ Rating

Aday after the Environment Performance Index (EPI) rated India as the worst sustainable country in a list of 180 nations, the Modi government has rebutted the claims. READ MORE

After HC Nudge, DGCA Makes Masks on Flights, at Airports Mandatory; Violators Can be Deboarded

Not wearing masks on flights and at airports will now be treated as “unruly" and passengers not complying will be deboarded, India’s civil aviation regulator said on Wednesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that if passengers repeatedly refuse to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocols they’ll be deboarded ahead of take-off or treated as “unruly". READ MORE

RS Polls: What’s Keeping Rajasthan Cong MLAs Holed up in Udaipur Resort Busy – Antakshri & Sports

Confined Congress MLAs and independents supporting the party are engaging in “antakshri", sports and other activities in a resort in Udaipur as the grand old party tries to keep its flock together ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. According to video clips and pictures emerging from the Congress camp show legislators enjoying cultural evenings, sports activities and magic shows among others at the luxury Taj Aravali resort and spa. READ MORE

Mithali Raj Announces Retirement From International Cricket: ‘This Journey Ends But Another Beckons’

Indian women’s ODI and Test team captain Mithali Raj announced retirement from all formats of the game on Wednesday. She confirmed the development through a social media post. READ MORE

Mithali Raj Retirement: 10 Major Records That Highlight The Icon’s Incredible 23-year Long Cricketing Career

After serving the Indian women’s cricket team for 26 years, captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced her retirement from international cricket. The 39-year-old batter signed off with one of the finest women cricketers to have ever represented India. READ MORE

UPI-Credit Card Linking Announced by RBI Today: Who Can Use, Charges, Key Rules Explained

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday has allowed users to link their credit cards to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platforms. The central bank will begin this facility with the indigenous RuPay credit card, Shaktikanta Das, governor of RBI, announced on June 8. The aim is to provide more convenience to the customers and enhance the scope of digital payments, Das added. READ MORE

Amber Heard’s Response To Johnny Depp’s Tik Tok Message: ‘Women’s Rights Are Moving Backwards…’

Soon after Johnny Depp made his TikTok debut by thanking fans for supporting him, Amber Heard’s team issued a statement where she expressed her concern for women’s rights. On Tuesday, the 58-year-old shared a post on TikTok where he thanked his fans for supporting him throughout the six-week-long defamation trial. The actor mentioned in his message to fans that he is now “moving forward" from the lawsuit, as well as, in his life. READ MORE

Harmanpreet Kaur Named India’s Captain For White-Ball Series Against Sri Lanka, Poonam Yadav Returns

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as India women’s team ODI captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Veteran Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday as BCCI announced India’s squad for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka on the same day itself where Harmanpreet was promoted as the skipper in the 50-over format. READ MORE

