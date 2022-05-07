News18 Evening Digest: Mohali Court Issues Warrant Against Bagga; Delhi BJP Workers Protest Outside Kejriwal's Residence and Other Stories

Tajinder Bagga Arrest LIVE Updates: Mohali Court Issues Warrant Against Bagga; Delhi BJP Workers Protest Outside Kejriwal’s Residence

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case of kidnapping after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police personnel, officials said. They claimed that the Punjab Police team did not inform the local police before arresting Tajinder Bagga from his residence in Delhi’s Janakpuri. READ MORE

Twitter Can Suspend An Account if Majority of the Content Shared is Illegal, Centre Tells Delhi HC

The central government has told the Delhi High Court that only if the majority of content shared by a Twitter user is illegal can their account can be suspended by the company. It further said that Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs) are required to notify the user before taking any action for alleged violations. READ MORE

Varanasi’s Gyanvapi Mosque Survey to Continue, Says Court. Looking Back at Timeline, What Petitioners Demand

The video-graphic survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi will continue on Saturday after a local court said the next hearing on a petition by the Muslim side seeking removal of the Advocate Commissioner will be held on May 9. READ MORE

Assam Tornado: Low-Intensity Twister Caught on Camera in Barpeta District | WATCH

Assam’s Barpeta district was on Saturday struck by a low-intensity tornado, taking residents by surprise who captured the rare weather phenomenon on smartphone cameras. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property. READ MORE

KGF 2 Actor Mohan Juneja Dies at 54; Makers of Yash Starrer Pay Tribute; Fans in ‘Deep Shock’

KGF 2 actor Mohan Juneja, who was seen in several comic roles in South regional movies, passed away at the age of 54. The actor was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness related to his liver. He died at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Following the news of his demise, the producers of KGF, Hombale Films, offered their condolences to Mohan’s family. READ MORE

LIC IPO for Policyholders Subscribed Over 4 Times; Price, Discount, All You Need to Know

LIC IPO: The mega LIC IPO, which opened on Wednesday, May 4, has seen a strong response so far, especially from policyholders of the company. The initial public offering (IPO) of India’s largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation, will be open to public till May 9, Monday. As of 12:30 PM on Saturday, the LIC IPO was subscribed 1.44 times, with LIC policyholders bidding for 4.19 times the shares reserved for them, as per data from the NSE. The government is offloading 3.5 per cent stake in the company. The LIC IPO would remain open on Saturday (May 7) and Sunday (May 8) between 10 am and 7 pm, NSE has said. READ MORE

