News18 Evening Digest: MP Man Builds Wife a Taj Mahal Replica with 29-foot Dome; BharatPe's Ashneer Grover hits out at Paytm and Other Stories

>Madhya Pradesh Man Builds Wife a Taj Mahal Replica with 29-foot Dome

Taj Mahal is no less than an epitome of love, which is why it keeps appearing in the expressions of lovers. Recently, a man in Madhya Pradesh gifted a replica of the Taj Mahal to his wife, India Today reported. Apart from his love for his spouse, Burhanpur-resident Anand Chokse’s fascination with the Taj Mahal was the question lingering in his mind why the Taj Mahal was not built in his city, as Mumtaz, after whom Shah Jahan made the monument, had died in Burhanpur. >READ MORE

>Bajrang Dal Protests Against Location of Temple’s Name in Indore; Civic Body Removes it

Right-wing Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh objecting to the spot where the name of the temple of Lord Hanuman was written, prompting the civic body to remove it. The incident occurred in the Sirpur area of Indore on Sunday. Bajrang Dal local unit chief Tannu Sharma on Monday said the name of Khedapati Hanuman temple was written at the entrance gate of a public toilet in Sirpur. >READ MORE

>Suriya’s Jai Bhim Row: Director TJ Gnanavel Apologises, Says ‘Vanniyar Calendar’ Was Not Intended

Director TJ Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim has recently got into huge controversy after Tamil Nadu’s political party Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) alleged that several scenes in the film had tarnished the image and targeted the Vanniyar Community. Actor Suriya confuted the allegations and said that the film’s intention was not to belittle any community. >READ MORE

>UK Man Fined Rs 34,000 at McDonald’s Drive-thru Over 10-minute Parking Rule

Burger cravings seem to be proving extra expensive for users of McDonald’s drive-thru facility at the Littleton outlet in West Midlands, UK. After a recent update in the parking policy, several customers were slapped with a 100 Euro (Rs 8,400 approx) parking fine if their order took more than 10 minutes to arrive. >READ MORE

>BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover hits out at Paytm, says founder answerable for investors’ money

In what looks like a BharatPe vs Paytm war, founder Ashneer Grover has officially criticised Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s decision to “misprice" the fintech firm’s public offering, adding that a failed listing ends the frenzied cycle of IPOs in India. >READ MORE

>Jagan Govt Repeals 3-Capital Bill; CM Wants Discussions With Stakeholders for New Legislation

The Jagan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Monday repealed the 3-capital bill, which would have allowed the state to have three capitals. Speaking on the matter in the assembly, the chief minister said he wants further discussions with all stakeholders and then make a decision on decentralisation. A new bill will be formulated and introduced soon. >READ MORE

