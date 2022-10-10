News18 Evening Digest: Mulayam's Native Village Saifai Recalls Locals Skipping a Meal Daily in 1967 to Fulfill His MLA Dreams and Other Stories

In Mourning, Mulayam’s Native Village Saifai Recalls Locals Skipping a Meal Daily in 1967 to Fulfill His MLA Dreams

During the 1967 assembly elections, Yadav was keen to contest but was short of funds. One day, during the campaign, a meeting of the entire village took place on the terrace of Neta ji’s house where a local identified as Sonelal Shakya suggested that if the villagers skip one meal a day, Yadav’s car can run for eight days, enabling him to canvass and contest elections. Not one villager flinched, locals recall, as Sonelal’s proposal was accepted unanimously. READ MORE

Sena vs Sena: Shinde Faction Submits 3 Choices for Poll Symbol, Two Clash with Thackeray Camp

The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday submitted a list of three symbols to the Election Commission for the upcoming Andheri East bypoll in Mumbai. The three choices made by the Shinde camp are ‘rising sun’, ‘trident’ and ‘mace’, two of which are apparently clashing with the list of three symbols submitted by the other Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. The ‘rising sun’ and ‘trident’ symbols feature in the other side’s list as well. READ MORE

Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Putin Confirms Russia Attacked Ukraine Cities Killing 5; EU Says Targeting Civilians is ‘War Crime’

Three loud blasts were heard in central Kyiv early on Monday, according to AFP journalists in the city, a day after Russia’s leader blamed Ukraine for an explosion on a key Crimea bridge. The explosions took place around 0815 local time (0515 GMT), with air raid sirens sounding in the Ukrainian capital more than an hour before the blasts. READ MORE

Karan Johar Quits Twitter, Says ‘Making Space for More Positive Energies Only’

Filmmaker Karan Johar officially quits Twitter. KJo took to Twitter and announced that he is leaving the platform. While it is unclear what prompted his decision to quit, he said that he is ‘making space for positive energies’ and leaving the social media platform is just one of the many steps he is taking. READ MORE

T20 World Cup 2022: Naimbian Eagles Aim to Fly High in Australia

The Round 1 games have always been interesting in T20I World Cups. Eight teams, divided into two different groups, compete for a spot in the Super 12 round. Intense competition leads to exciting match-ups and the outcomes are equally surprising. Namibia will be one such team to watch out for when the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup gets underway in Australia on Saturday. READ MORE

IDBI Bank Shares Jump 11% After Govt’s Plan to Sell 60.72% Stake; Know Details

IDBI Bank Disinvestment: Shares of PSU lender IDBI bank rose as high as 11 per cent during the early trade on Monday, despite the weakness in the global markets, as the government invited bids for the strategic disinvestment of the lender. The government aims to jointly sell 60.7 per cent stake in the lender along with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). READ MORE

