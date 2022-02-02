News18 Evening Digest: Mumbai Court Issues Summons to Mamata Banerjee and Other Top Stories

>National Anthem Insult Case: Mumbai Court Issues Summons to Mamata Banerjee

A Mumbai court on Wednesday issued summons to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and directed her to appear before it on March 2 in a case of allegedly showing disrespect to the national anthem during her visit to the city. The court also said that though Banerjee is the CM, “a sanction is not required and there is no bar to proceed against the accused (Banerjee)", as she was not discharging her official duty (during that event held in Mumbai in December last year). >READ MORE

>Punjab Polls: I Was First Choice for CM Post After Amarinder’s Exit; Sidhu, Channi Were Least Favoured, Sunil Jakhar Drops Bomb

Was former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar party legislators’ first choice for the post of chief minister after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down in September last year? Jakhar claims so. Even as the Congress is in the midst of zeroing in on a chief ministerial candidate for the forthcoming Punjab assembly polls, Jakhar, the head of the screening committee, made the claims at a campaigning meeting for his nephew, Sandeep, at Abohar on Tuesday. >READ MORE

>Tokyo Olympics Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra Nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra, has been nominated for the prestigious Laureus Sports Award. The 24-year-old has been selected as one of the six nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. >READ MORE

>Rangdari, Viruddh Actor Amitabh Dayal No More, Dies of Heart Attack at 51

Actor and filmmaker Amitabh Dayal passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday, February 2. His wife and producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil confirmed the news and added that he was hospitalised in Mumbai’s Nanawati Hospital since January 17. Amitabh Dayal had suffered a massive heart attack last month following which he was also tested positive for coronavirus.>READ MORE

>‘Crypya’ to ‘Taxee’: Indians Come Up With Quirky Name Suggestions for Digital Rupee

In the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a digital currency will be introduced by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) in 2022-23. The digital rupee or central bank digital currency will be introduced using blockchain, Sitharaman added. The central bank digital currency (CBDC) will use blockchain technology. The tax regime is expected to include all transactions carried out with cryptocurrencies, including the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). >READ MORE

>Sunil Grover Diagnosed With Heart Blockage; Undergoes Surgery After Filming New Web Series

Sunil Grover has been diagnosed with a heart condition. The actor is said to have been diagnosed with blockages in his heart and was to undergo surgery. Our sources have revealed that the actor was filming for his upcoming series before he left for his surgery. >READ MORE

