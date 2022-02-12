News18 Evening Digest: Mumbai Indians Break the Bank For Ishan Kishan, Pay INR 15.25 Crore and Other Top Stories

>IPL Auction 2022 Latest Updates | Mumbai Indians Break the Bank For Ishan Kishan, Pay INR 15.25 Crore; Nicholas Pooran Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians have broken the bank for Ishan Kishan as they signed him for INR 15.25 crore making him the second most expensive Indian player in auction. He is also the most expensive player in this year’s auction so far. The action after the lunch break resumed with Wanindu Hasaranga going for INR 10.75 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. >READ MORE

>Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: U’khand CM Announces UCC Hrs Before Modi’s Rally, But Promise Finds No Mention in PM’s Speech

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that it will initiate the process of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if voted to power again. Announcing this today via a video message, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the move is aimed at protecting the cultural-spiritual heritage of Uttarakhand and will provide an equal law for all citizens, regardless of the religion they believe in. >READ MORE

>Hijab Row vs UCC Debate LIVE Updates: Burqa is Like Chastity Belt, Uniform Civil Code Must to Stop Conflicts, Says Taslima Nasreen

Holiday announced to universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), in the wake of the Hijab row, has been extended till February 16, the Karnataka government said on Friday. However, examinations will be held as scheduled and it has been directed to conduct online classes, state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said in a statement. >READ MORE

>Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman of Bajaj Auto, Passes Away at 83

Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passed away at 83 on Saturday, February 12. Bajaj, veteran industrialist, was at the helm of country’s one of the most popular two-wheeler companies, for nearly five decades. Bajaj stepped down from the role of chairman of Bajaj Auto in April 2021, owing to his age. “It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members," Bajaj Group said in a statement. >READ MORE

>Uniform Civil Code vs Personal Law: How ‘Same Family Rules for All’ Will Benefit Women | Explained

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state if the Bharatiya Janata Party retains power after the assembly elections 2022 and forms the government again. “The UCC will boost equal rights for everyone in state. It’ll enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state," Dhami said. >READ MORE

>IPL 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Collapses Midway Through Auction

The first day of IPL mega auction has been halted midway after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades fainted mid-event as he fell down from the stage. An early lunch was taken due to the medical emergency. Edmeades is fine now and the auction is expected to resume soon. The incident occurred when the franchises were bidding for Sri Lanka allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga as Edmeades suddenly fell down from the stage leaving everyone around him concerned before being attended to by the medical team at the venue in Bengaluru. >READ MORE

