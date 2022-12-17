News18 Evening Digest: Mumbaikars Stumped as City Sizzles at 35.6°C in Dec and Other Stories

Mumbaikars Stumped as City Sizzles at 35.6°C in Dec, 2k Cops On Watch, Crowd Swells at MVA Morcha and other news only on evening digest.

2k Cops On Watch, Crowd Swells at MVA Morcha, BJP Holding Rally Too; Check Mumbai Routes Shut

The Opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi’s, (MVA) ‘Halla Bol’ protest march against the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has started amid heavy police deployment, traffic restrictions and a possibility of a counter-protest christened ‘Maafi Mango’ by the ruling party ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The police had announced a number of diversions and road closures (read below) for smooth movement of commuters amid the mega MVA morcha. READ MORE

Mumbaikars Stumped as City Sizzles at 35.6°C in Dec; Experts Blame Decreasing Vegetation, Water Bodies

Advertisement

As per the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6°C. This, however, is not sudden. On Thursday, the city recorded 34.9°C, also the highest in Maharashtra. READ MORE

‘When Rahul Chills in AC Room, PM Modi is Out Encouraging Army’: BJP Raps Cong Over China War Remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday slammed the comments made by Rahul Gandhi where he alleged that India is ignoring the threat of war from China. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also pointed at Parliament data dating back to 1963 to prove Congress’ role in the border row with China. READ MORE

‘No Need to Wait Till 2025’: Prashant Kishor Asks Nitish Kumar to Handover Bihar CM Post to Tejashwi Yadav Now

Days after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said next Bihar Assembly elections will be fought under Tejashwi Yadav, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday there is no need to wait till 2025 and Kumar should hand over the reins of the state to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) scion. READ MORE

Advertisement

SRK Calls John Abraham His ‘On-Screen Foe’, Sends Birthday Wishes To Pathaan Co-Star With New Poster

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a special poster of his upcoming movie Pathaan on his co-star John Abraham’s birthday. On Saturday, King Khan took to his social media handles and sent birthday wishes to John with a poster that featured the latter holding a gun. He maintained an intense expression on his face and sported an all-black look. In the caption of the poster, SRK called John his ‘on-screen foe’ and wrote, “On-screen foe, off-screen buddy… Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham." READ MORE

Besharam Rang: Mukesh Khanna Says Pathaan Song Can ‘Mess Up With the Minds of Youth’

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song Pathaan has been marred with controversy ever since it was dropped earlier this week. Now, actor Mukesh Khanna weighed in on the debate and slammed the song. The Shaktiman actor said that ours is not a western country that allows everything. He also slammed the censor board for passing such films. “I think our film industry has gone haywire. This is a matter of vulgarity, it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem. The censor board is no Supreme Court. They tell me very prominent people but can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion?" he told ABP News. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here