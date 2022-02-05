News18 Evening Digest: My Relationship With Muslims Is Same As Their Relationship With Me, Says Yogi and Other Stories

>Yogi Adityanath To News18: My Relationship With Muslims Is Same As Their Relationship With Me

The BJP is not against any particular religion but is opposed to appeasement politics, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in an interview to News18 on Friday when asked to explain his relationship with the Muslim community. >READ MORE

>BCCI Must Get Credit For Developing Under-19 Teams As An Excellent Feeder System For Indian Cricket

In reaching the final of the Word Cup (to be played on Saturday versus England) India’s under-19 team has upstaged all else that has been happening in Indian cricket recently. >READ MORE

>EXCLUSIVE | ‘Elections Going Digital has Allowed People to Express Themselves in their Local Language’

Election campaigning going digital ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other states have pushed not just candidates and political parties to amplify their presence online, but also voters to take more interest in their local candidates. The digital push has made it easier for candidates to reach out to their voters, and given a chance to indigenous social media platforms to grow exponentially. >READ MORE

>Deepika Padukone Jokes About Kapil Sharma’s Lockdown Baby, His Reaction Will Make You ROFL

This Sunday, Kapil Sharma will be hosting the cast of the upcoming movie Gehraiyaan - Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi - on his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil, who often flirts with Deepika whenever she makes an appearance on his show, did something similar this time too. However, Deepika was ready was a hilarious reply. In a promo video shared by Sony TV, Kapil can be seen joking about being inactive during the lockdown and “producing" a son, Trishaan, while others were producing films. >READ MORE

>Raj Kundra Transfers Flats, Juhu Bungalow Worth Rs 38 Cr to Shilpa Shetty After Porn Scandal: Report

Last year, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had a difficult time after the businessman was detained in a case involving pornographic filmmaking. Raj was held in police custody for quite some time and has been maintaining a low profile since his release from jail. Shilpa and Raj recently made headlines when they were spotted hand-in-hand at her sister Shamita Shetty’s birthday party. And now they’re back to capturing everyone’s attention, this time for reasons involving the businessman’s property. >READ MORE

>Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Upcoming Film Radhe Shyam’s Digital Rights Sold for Rs 250 Crore | Exclusive

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise is a phenomenal success. Originally in Telugu, this Allu Arjun starrer has accumulated a staggering Rs 100 crore in its dubbed Hindi version and more than Rs 320 crore at the worldwide box-office making it the highest-grossing film of 2020 and 2021 after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. With dubbed films and OTT popularity, south Indian filmmakers and actors are no longer restricted to their geographies and are making a mark across the country. >READ MORE

