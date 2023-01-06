News18 Evening Digest: 'Names of 44 Judges to be Processed in Next 3 Days,' Centre Tells SC Amid Collegium Row And Other Top Stories

Settlement Was Done, Compensation PayTM-ed’: Statement from Lawyer of ‘Peeing Case’ Accused

The incident of a first-class passenger of an Air India flight “peeing" on another co-flyer, a senior citizen, has been making headlines over the past few days. According to fresh information, the accused’s lawyer said there were WhatsApp messages between the accused and the 70-year-old woman that furnish the fact that the accused had paid via PayTM to get her clothes and bag cleaned. READ MORE

Delhi Mayor Polls: Who Are ‘Aldermen’ & Why Did Their Appointment Lead to AAP-BJP Clash? EXPLAINED

AAP and BJP councillors clashed on Friday over a dispute regarding BJP councillor and presiding officer Satya Sharma’s decision to administer the oath of 10 aldermen at the first meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi House. READ MORE

Delhi Hit-and-Run: Sultanpuri Mishap Details to Probe, Still Miles to Go | 10 Unanswered Questions

Days after the hit-and-drag case in Sultanpuri, which has shocked the entire nation, there are several unanswered questions about the incident, even as new discrepancies and errors emerge over the investigation. READ MORE

Delhi Mayor Election Updates: BJP Accuses AAP of Creating Ruckus at MCD House, Claims Women Councillors Struck With Sharp Objects

Delhi will not get its Mayor today. A major showdown between AAP and BJP workers in the civic centre has resulted in the adjournment of the house. The next date of Mayoral election will be decided and announced by the L-G VK Saxena later. READ MORE

‘Names of 44 Judges to be Processed in Next 3 Days’: Centre To SC Amid Row over Collegium System

The government would adhere to the timeline for appointment of judges whose names had been recommended by the Collegium and 44 names would be processed in the next three days, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday. READ MORE

All You Need To Know About India’s Longest Rail Track With Automatic Signalling System

The Ghaziabad-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay segment of Indian Railways is now the longest fully Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) track in the country. The entire 762-kilometre route has been mechanised. Its implementation will make it possible to run more train services due to an increase in line capacity. READ MORE

‘Remove Besharam Rang If…’ Says Ex-CBFC Head Asha Parekh, Reacting To ‘Ban Pathaan’ Calls

Former CBFC head Asha Parekh weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Pathaan. The veteran actress suggested removing the song Besharam Rang, which has been in the eye of the storm since its release owing to Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini, to ensure a smooth release of the film. However, she clarified that she doesn’t support such ‘bullying.’ READ MORE

